Menzo expects fiery contest when city rivals Ajax host City in Cape Town derby

28 September 2017 - 12:25 By Mark Gleeson
Coach Stanley Menzo of Ajax during the Cape Derby press conference at Absa Regional Office, Century City on September 27, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Coach Stanley Menzo of Ajax during the Cape Derby press conference at Absa Regional Office, Century City on September 27, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Petri Oeschger/Gallo Images

Ajax Cape Town coach Stanley Menzo expects a game full of passion with more of a clash of similar styles when his club take on neighbours Cape Town City in their derby on Saturday.

“That will be the big factor – a very passionate game‚" said Menzo ahead of the match scheduled for a 3pm kickoff at the Cape Town Stadium.

"City have a new coach (Benni McCarthy) and have changed in their way of play.

"I think it will be fiery but good as long as we can have respect for each other.”

The atmosphere in the Ajax’s camp has been decidedly excited this week‚ Menzo added.

“The guys have been singing before training which we don’t often see here.

"Things are really looking good.”

But there is still uncertainty over Prince Nxumalo’s participation in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) encounter.

Ajax’s lead striker missed last weekend’s trip to play Baroka FC in Polokwane after injuring his groin in the match before that against Polokwane City‚ where he scored both goals in a 2-0 home win.

“I hope to get him back for Saturday‚ but we can confirm Roscoe Pietersen will not be able to play.”

Former Netherlands national team goalkeeper and European Cup Winners’ Cup winners Menzo said the Cape Town clash derby has been his first such experience in his footballing career.

“I’d never been involved in a derby before with two teams from the same city who even share the same stadium.

"There are not many such in the world.

"I can only think of AC Milan and Inter.

"It is really something special.”

