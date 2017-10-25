'Yeye' has his eye set on one of the last few trophies missing from his cabinet

Winning the Caf Confederation Cup would complete the career of one of the most decorated players in South African soccer.

Veteran Reneilwe "Yeye" Letsholonyane has won all the trophies that are on offer in the Premier Soccer League‚ dating back to his successful eight-year stint at Kaizer Chiefs to current employers SuperSport United.

Letsholonyane has already won the Nedbank Cup (twice) and MTN 8 since joining SuperSport in 2016 and he is on the verge of winning the Confed Cup with the Pretoria club.

“I would be very happy to win the Confed Cup‚" he said.

"I think that’s one of the reasons any athlete would want to be part of sport. One of those is to compete in such competitions.

“So for me it’s an exciting moment to be in the final.”

United will meet DRC’s TP Mazembe in the final next month after defying the odds to beat much fancied Tunisia side Club Africain 4-2 on aggregate at the weekend.

But Letsholonyane won’t be available to play in the first leg in Lubumbashi as he and defender Morgan Gould are suspended.

“Look it happens (suspension) and unfortunately I won’t be part of the first leg. But I have faith in my teammates.

"We have a 30-man squad and everyone who pulls on the jersey does his best.

“We believe in one another and we know each other’s strength.

"Anyone who’s going to be on the field will have our support.”

Letsholonyane said the thought of winning the Confed Cup is one of the factors still driving him to wake up and train with his teammates.

“After winning the Confed Cup I won’t complain about the Champions League and all other cups I failed to win with Bafana Bafana.

"For me‚ after winning the Confed Cup winning Champions league will be a bonus‚” said Letsholonyane‚ who grew up in Jabavu‚ Soweto.

Letsholonyane joined Jomo Cosmos in 2006 before moving to Chiefs in 2008.

At Chiefs he won the league title twice (2012/13‚ 2014/15)‚ Nedbank Cup (2013)‚ MTN 8 (2008‚ 2014) and Telkom Knockout (2009/10‚ 2010).

He has earned 50 Bafana caps to date and insists that his international career is not over.