Soccer

'Yeye' has his eye set on one of the last few trophies missing from his cabinet

25 October 2017 - 16:07 By Sazi Hadebe
Reneilwe Letsholonyane during the SuperSport United media conference at OR Tambo International Airport on October 24, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Reneilwe Letsholonyane during the SuperSport United media conference at OR Tambo International Airport on October 24, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Winning the Caf Confederation Cup would complete the career of one of the most decorated players in South African soccer.

Veteran Reneilwe "Yeye" Letsholonyane has won all the trophies that are on offer in the Premier Soccer League‚ dating back to his successful eight-year stint at Kaizer Chiefs to current employers SuperSport United.

Letsholonyane has already won the Nedbank Cup (twice) and MTN 8 since joining SuperSport in 2016 and he is on the verge of winning the Confed Cup with the Pretoria club.

“I would be very happy to win the Confed Cup‚" he said.

"I think that’s one of the reasons any athlete would want to be part of sport. One of those is to compete in such competitions.

“So for me it’s an exciting moment to be in the final.”

United will meet DRC’s TP Mazembe in the final next month after defying the odds to beat much fancied Tunisia side Club Africain 4-2 on aggregate at the weekend.

But Letsholonyane won’t be available to play in the first leg in Lubumbashi as he and defender Morgan Gould are suspended.

“Look it happens (suspension) and unfortunately I won’t be part of the first leg. But I have faith in my teammates.

"We have a 30-man squad and everyone who pulls on the jersey does his best.

“We believe in one another and we know each other’s strength.

"Anyone who’s going to be on the field will have our support.”

Letsholonyane said the thought of winning the Confed Cup is one of the factors still driving him to wake up and train with his teammates.

“After winning the Confed Cup I won’t complain about the Champions League and all other cups I failed to win with Bafana Bafana.

"For me‚ after winning the Confed Cup winning Champions league will be a bonus‚” said Letsholonyane‚ who grew up in Jabavu‚ Soweto.

Letsholonyane joined Jomo Cosmos in 2006 before moving to Chiefs in 2008.

At Chiefs he won the league title twice (2012/13‚ 2014/15)‚ Nedbank Cup (2013)‚ MTN 8 (2008‚ 2014) and Telkom Knockout (2009/10‚ 2010).

He has earned 50 Bafana caps to date and insists that his international career is not over.

READ MORE:

'Football will kill you,' says Masuluke channeling his inner Thobejane

“Football will kill you‚” said Oscarine Masuluke on his arrival at OR Tambo Airport‚ half-jokingly quoting one of Baroka FC coach Kgoloko Thobejane’s ...
Sport
2 hours ago

SuperSport United coach Tinkler bracing for tough schedule

Faced with a congested fixture list that includes a trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and possible national team call-ups‚ SuperSport ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Celtic coach Veselin planning ambush for cup kings SuperSport

Bloemfontein Celtic coach Veselin Jelusic hopes that the positive approach of his side to their Telkom Knockout first round clash with cup kings ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Mhango spitting case likely to be concluded this week

A postponement last week means that the Premier Soccer League’s prosecution of Bidvest Wits’ Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango and Michael Morton of AmaZulu ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. Johannes admits City are still hurting after MTN8 defeat to Supersport Soccer
  2. Five best Currie Cup finals of the 21st Century Rugby
  3. Selection poser for Baxter ahead of Bafana's crunch World Cup qualifier Soccer
  4. Former Springboks offer differing views ahead of Currie Cup final Rugby
  5. Frylinck's teammates could learn plenty from him Cricket

Latest Videos

Quickfire: Dumisani Dlamini gets philosophical
Two men attack police officer with hammer

Related articles

  1. 'Football will kill you,' says Masuluke channeling his inner Thobejane Soccer
  2. SuperSport United coach Tinkler bracing for tough schedule Soccer
  3. Celtic coach Veselin planning ambush for cup kings SuperSport Soccer
  4. Mhango spitting case likely to be concluded this week Soccer
  5. Results reveal how close Masuluke came to beating Arsenal's Giroud Soccer
  6. US judge to sentence first in FIFA scandal Soccer
  7. Weakened Manchester City scrape past Wolves to reach Cup quarters Soccer
  8. Usuthu can't wait for Chiefs Soccer
  9. Masuluke's night of stars Soccer
  10. Tinkler wants savvy officials for CAF Confederations Cup final Soccer
  11. 'Players need a klap' Soccer
X