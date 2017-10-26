Siphiwe Tshabalala still hurting three years after Senzo Meyiwa's death

Veteran Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala is hopeful that former Bafana Bafana teammate Senzo Meyiwa’s killers will be brought to justice one day.

The Orlando Pirates and Bafana goalminder was shot and killed during an alleged botched robbery at girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s family home in Vosloorus on October 26 in 2014.

No arrests have been made but police have often claimed that they are still investigating the murder.

“We are still hurting because nothing has happened since he was killed‚” Tshabalala said.

‘‘We lost a great soul‚ a role model‚ a team-mate‚ opponent and a father and there is no justice.

‘‘I hope that one day there will be justice.”

Tshabalala‚ who played with Meyiwa in the national team and often faced him on the pitch in the Soweto derby‚ returned to Bafana after a three-year absence on Thursday when he was named in the squad to face Senegal in a crunch 2018 World Cup qualifier next month.

