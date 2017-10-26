Soccer

Siphiwe Tshabalala still hurting three years after Senzo Meyiwa's death

26 October 2017 - 16:32 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Siphiwe Tshabalala during the Kaizer Chiefs press conference at PSL Offices on October 26, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Siphiwe Tshabalala during the Kaizer Chiefs press conference at PSL Offices on October 26, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Johan Rynners/Gallo Images

Veteran Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala is hopeful that former Bafana Bafana teammate Senzo Meyiwa’s killers will be brought to justice one day.

The Orlando Pirates and Bafana goalminder was shot and killed during an alleged botched robbery at girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s family home in Vosloorus on October 26 in 2014.

No arrests have been made but police have often claimed that they are still investigating the murder.

“We are still hurting because nothing has happened since he was killed‚” Tshabalala said.

‘‘We lost a great soul‚ a role model‚ a team-mate‚ opponent and a father and there is no justice.

‘‘I hope that one day there will be justice.”

Tshabalala‚ who played with Meyiwa in the national team and often faced him on the pitch in the Soweto derby‚ returned to Bafana after a three-year absence on Thursday when he was named in the squad to face Senegal in a crunch 2018 World Cup qualifier next month.

— TimesLIVE

Source: TMG Digital.

Most read

  1. SAFA waiting for answers three years after Senzo Meyiwa's murder Soccer
  2. Buckle up Sundowns fans it's going to be a bumpy ride‚ warns Mosimane Soccer
  3. Sharks happy to face Currie Cup final opponents WP in front of home crowd Rugby
  4. Tokelo Rantie snubs Bafana Bafana - again Soccer
  5. Eben Etzebeth injury scare for Boks Rugby

Latest Videos

Murdered farmer’s friend issues heartfelt plea for public support
Creepy clowns, zombies, spooks - Halloween hits South Africa

Related articles

  1. Tokelo Rantie snubs Bafana Bafana - again Soccer
  2. SAFA waiting for answers three years after Senzo Meyiwa's murder Soccer
  3. Three years on: No justice for Senzo Meyiwa TshisaLIVE
  4. Chiefs star Tshabalala returns to the Bafana squad for Senegal showdown Soccer
  5. Baxter to name his squad Soccer
  6. Selection poser for Baxter ahead of Bafana's crunch World Cup qualifier Soccer
  7. 'Yeye' has his eye set on one of the last few trophies missing from his cabinet Soccer
  8. SuperSport United coach Tinkler bracing for tough schedule Soccer
  9. Chairman Sibiya cherishes ‘SuperSport’s biggest moment’ Soccer
  10. Veteran Siyabonga Nomvethe wants to inspire the young generation Soccer
X