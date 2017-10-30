Soccer

Moloi continues to savour his honeymoon at Chippa United

30 October 2017 - 12:55 By Mark Gleeson
Teboho Moloi head coach of Chippa United during the Telkom Knockout match between Chippa United and Mamelodi Sundowns at Sisa Dukashe Stadium on October 29, 2017 in East London, South Africa.
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

Seven games without defeat since taking over as coach of Chippa United would suggest that Teboho Moloi has taken to his new head coach role like a duck to water but any suggestion that it has been easy elicits a wry smile from the former Orlando Pirates star.

“I have learnt from many of the top coaches‚” said Moloi of his previous life as an assistant at the Buccaneers.

But for all the knowledge he has amassed‚ the key‚ he says‚ to a streak of five draws and two subsequent home victories is keeping it simple.

The victory over Cape Town City last week came after he told the players to abandon their tactics at half-time and play with freedom‚ going back “to a township style”.

For Sunday’s victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in the Telkom Knockout he tried not to encumber his players with too many tactics.

“I said they should work hard and play without restraint‚” he said after the 1-0 triumph in the first round tie in Mdantsane.

Chippa had been a club shackled by the insistence of previous coach Dan Malesela on keeping possession‚ relentless passing and only shooting when chances were certain.

Now unconstrained‚ Chippa might seem unstructured at times and give away too much possession with hopeless hoofing of the ball upfield‚ but there is more fight and more joy about their play.

“I was a player who liked to go forward and who didn’t work hard enough for the defence but recognise how important it is to get the back right first. 

"So we have worked hard on our defence.

“We go into each match knowing  that we have a point in our possession already and our first job is to defend that point. 

"Then we work on how we are going to take the other two.”

Now Moloi will have to also devise a strategy for the cup as Chippa are in the last eight of the Telkom Knockout for the first time.

