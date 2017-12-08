Soccer

Ajax Cape Town academy to 'go to a new level'‚ says CEO Efstathiou

08 December 2017 - 17:30 By Marc Strydom
A file photo Ari Efstathiou (CEO) and Alexi Efstathiou (Chief Commercial Officer) during the Ajax Cape Town training session at Ikamva on July 23, 2015 in Cape Town, South Africa.
A file photo Ari Efstathiou (CEO) and Alexi Efstathiou (Chief Commercial Officer) during the Ajax Cape Town training session at Ikamva on July 23, 2015 in Cape Town, South Africa.
Image: Grant Pitcher

Ajax Cape Town will make an announcement on an upgrade to their academy in January‚ CEO Ari Efstathiou has said‚ noting that the club’s normal procession of promoted young players of the past few seasons have struggled to make an impact.

Efstathiou said the upgrade has been overseen by ex-Ajax head coach Foppe de Haan and former club goalkeeper Hans Vonk.

De Haan‚ the legendary Dutch coach who steered Ajax to second place in Absa Premiership in 2010-11‚ and Bafana Bafana’s 1998 World Cup goalkeeper Vonk were announced as returning to the club to lead the development in April.

It is the nature of Ajax that they produce crops of talent from their academy‚ have periods of success with them‚ then sell the players on.

In the past two years Shane Saralina‚ Grant Margeman‚ Mogamat May‚ Masilake Phohlongo‚ Darren Johnson and Sirgio Kammies have been given first team contracts.

Ajax fought relegation last season and seem destined to again this campaign‚ where they are in second-last place after 12 games.

Efstathiou said perhaps some of the promoted youngsters had not come through as well as expected.

“I think there is that‚ but‚ again‚ when you’re in the situation that you are what do you do? Sirgio Kammies made his PSL debut against Wits [in a 0-0 draw at Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday night]. I think he did pretty well‚” the Ajax CEO said.

“Sometimes a coach has got to be brave to do it‚ but how brave can you be when your job’s on the line and you need results?

“But to be honest the ones who we’ve promoted haven’t come through like they usually do. So we’ve had a bit of a gap.

“So where we usually don’t spend any money‚ it’s dried up for a year or two. But it will come back.

“Hans and Foppe are doing a great job now restructuring‚ and we’re announcing some news in early January about enhancing the academy. We’re going to put it to a different level.

“So we’re sticking to what we believe. But I think at this point in time we’re going to just have to get some reinforcements.”

Efstathiou said Ajax’s tough start and an overall sense that their squad needs more quality will see the club make signings in the January transfer window.

“Let’s be honest‚ when you’re sitting struggling to score you need to strengthen. So to sit here and say we’re strong enough and we don’t have to strengthen would be foolish‚” he said.

“So we definitely will be strengthening in January – probably three or four players.”

Ajax remain in Johannesburg for Saturday night’s home game played away from home – also at Bidvest‚ due to a lack of availability of stadiums in Cape Town this weekend – against second-placed Chippa United.

READ MORE:

Chippa United eye Russia World Cup millions

Chippa United will have more than just an enthusiastic interest in how Nigeria do at next year’s World Cup where their goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi is ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Now SAFA wants 'that $10m' World Cup 'bribe' from government

The South African Football Association (Safa) are making an audacious claim to the government for a refund of the disputed US$10-million payment that ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Man United eye Man City derby scalp, Everton face Liverpool's 'Fab Four'

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City travel to Old Trafford for the toughest test of their Premier League title credentials so far, while new Everton boss ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Sundowns coach Mosimane pleads with fans to give Lebese a chance

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is pleading with fans of the Brazilians to give midfielder George Lebese time to find his footing at the club.
Sport
7 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Now SAFA wants 'that $10m' World Cup 'bribe' from government Soccer
  2. Everyone will be better in Cape Town‚ say Blitzboks Rugby
  3. Man United eye Man City derby scalp, Everton face Liverpool's 'Fab Four' Soccer
  4. Sundowns coach Mosimane pleads with fans to give Lebese a chance Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods

Related articles

  1. Chippa United eye Russia World Cup millions Soccer
  2. Now SAFA wants 'that $10m' World Cup 'bribe' from government Soccer
  3. Man United eye Man City derby scalp, Everton face Liverpool's 'Fab Four' Soccer
  4. Polokwane City host struggling Wits looking for first home win Soccer
  5. Sundowns coach Mosimane pleads with fans to give Lebese a chance Soccer
  6. 'Micho' has a plan to improve Orlando Pirates' woeful finishing Soccer
  7. Ronaldo pips Messi to win Ballon d'Or for joint-record fifth time Soccer
  8. Senong tells Amajita to focus on baby Mambas Soccer
  9. Sports Ministry confirms dates into FNB Stadium stampede and Sascoc commissions ... Sport
  10. Pirates star Foster's brace inspires Amajita to Cosafa Cup triumph Soccer
X