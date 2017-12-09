Soccer

Ajax Cape Town need clever signings‚ not big signings‚ says Menzo

09 December 2017 - 17:23 By Marc Strydom
Ari Efstathiou, Chairman of Ajax Cape Town (l) and Stanley Menzo, Head Coach of Ajax Cape Town (r) during the Absa Premiership 2016/17 football match against Cape Town City FC at Cape Town Stadium on 11 February 2017.
Ari Efstathiou, Chairman of Ajax Cape Town (l) and Stanley Menzo, Head Coach of Ajax Cape Town (r) during the Absa Premiership 2016/17 football match against Cape Town City FC at Cape Town Stadium on 11 February 2017.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Second-last-placed Ajax Cape Town need to make clever signings‚ and not big signings‚ in the January transfer window to beef up a clearly under-resourced squad‚ the Urban Warriors’ coach Stanley Menzo has said.

A morale-boosting 0-0 away draw against Bidvest Wits at Bidvest Stadium on Wednesday night did not immediately help Ajax out of flirting with the relegation zone as the Absa Premiership enters its second third.

Ajax dropped a place from 14th to 15th. They might have held Wits in Johannesburg‚ but Menzo was under no illusions about how much should be read into that result against the astonishingly last-placed league champions.

Most concerning is that even in the draw against a disjointed Wits‚ with both teams struggling to find rhythm on a sodden pitch‚ Ajax looked a side notably short on quality players.

“Of course there will be something‚” Menzo said‚ asked if he has had an indication from Ajax’s management on a budget for the January transfer window.

“But it’s not about big signings. It’s about the proper signings – the ones that can help you up.

“That’s important‚ but that’s not easy. Because you know you can’t spend a lot of money.

“You have to be very critical in your signings‚ and sign players who can add something to your team. Who can lift the team up.

“That’s not easy‚ but that’s what we have to do.”

Menzo praised his players’ application frustrating Wits and resisting parking the bus entirely‚ as Ajax occasionally threatened on the counterattack.

The Warriors remain in Johannesburg for Saturday night’s home game played away from home – also at Bidvest‚ due to a lack of availability of stadiums in Cape Town this weekend – against second-placed Chippa United.

READ MORE:

Komphela seeks solutions to Kaizer Chiefs’ goal drought

Kaizer Chiefs have concentrated on their finishing in their pre-match preparations for Saturday evening’s Absa Premiership against Platinum Stars‚ ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Baroka FC coach Thobejane will not 'kill' his strikers for not scoring

A visibly disappointed and humbled Baroka FC coach Kgoloko Thobejane said he won’t “kill” his forward players for firing blanks against Maritzburg ...
Sport
7 hours ago

After a good week Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids seeks consistency

Following two successive convincing victories this week over Cape Town City and Baroka FC where they scored seven goals and conceded only two‚ ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Maritzburg United cruise past Baroka FC to move to fifth

Evans Rusike scored a brace to help Maritzburg United to a deserved 3-0 win over Baroka FC in their Absa Premiership encounter played at Harry Gwala ...
Sport
20 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Egwuekwe snatches late equaliser for SuperSport to break City hearts  Soccer
  2. Blitzboks speedster Seabelo Senatla reaches 200 tries in record time Sport
  3. Shubhankar Sharma surges five ahead at Joburg Open Sport
  4. Komphela seeks solutions to Kaizer Chiefs’ goal drought Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Caroline and Josh II: Back on the road
California wildfires rage on, threatening LA neighbourhoods

Related articles

  1. Komphela seeks solutions to Kaizer Chiefs’ goal drought Soccer
  2. Baroka FC coach Thobejane will not 'kill' his strikers for not scoring Soccer
  3. After a good week Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids seeks consistency Soccer
  4. Maritzburg United cruise past Baroka FC to move to fifth  Soccer
  5. Ajax Cape Town academy to 'go to a new level'‚ says CEO Efstathiou Soccer
  6. Chippa United eye Russia World Cup millions Soccer
  7. Now SAFA wants 'that $10m' World Cup 'bribe' from government Soccer
  8. Man United eye Man City derby scalp, Everton face Liverpool's 'Fab Four' Soccer
  9. Polokwane City host struggling Wits looking for first home win Soccer
  10. Sundowns coach Mosimane pleads with fans to give Lebese a chance Soccer
  11. 'Micho' has a plan to improve Orlando Pirates' woeful finishing Soccer
  12. Ronaldo pips Messi to win Ballon d'Or for joint-record fifth time Soccer
  13. Senong tells Amajita to focus on baby Mambas Soccer
X