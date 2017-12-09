Following two successive convincing victories this week over Cape Town City and Baroka FC where they scored seven goals and conceded only two‚ Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids has urged his players to maintain consistency.

Maritzburg’s week started on a good footing when they worked hard to register a 4-2 win over City and it ended with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Baroka where striker Evans Rusike scored a brace with Siphesihle Ndlovu netting the other.

The two victories have moved Maritzburg from 11th to fifth on the log and Davids will be looking for more of the same in his last two matches of the year against leaders Mamelodi Sundowns and KwaZulu-Natal rivals Golden Arrows.

“We live in a generation of instant gratification and the only way is to keep the players grounded and focused on the bigger picture‚” Davids said.

“Right now‚ the main thing is to focus on the next match against Sundowns‚ who are by far the best team in the league. I think the league is theirs already because nobody will catch them.

“SuperSport United are the other team with games but Sundowns are the best in the league and in Africa and we must prepare very well for them.”

Davids said that it was not easy for his team over the past few months as the results dried up.

“We had to support the younger players‚ especially when we went through the dry period like we did not so long ago. For most of them this is their second season in the PSL. Now we have to keep them grounded and focused on the job at hand.”

Maritzburg defender and captain Bevan Fransman said the KZN team have been through a good week but warned his teammates that they have two tough matches before they go to the Christmas break.

“It has been a good week – six points and a clean sheet against Baroka is a good return‚” he said.

“When things were not going well‚ we kept on motivating the younger players but we have two tough games against Sundowns and Arrows. Hopefully we will end the year well.”