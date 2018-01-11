Soccer

Arsenal's Francis Coquelin to join Valencia, says Wenger

11 January 2018 - 09:51 By Reuters
Arsenal's French midfielder Francis Coquelin gesture after the UEFA Europa League Group H football match between Arsenal and Red Star Belgrade at The Emirates Stadium in London on November 2, 2017. Arsenal and Red Star Belgrade drew 0-0.
Image: Ben STANSALL / AFP

Francis Coquelin is leaving Arsenal to join Spanish side Valencia, the Premier League club's manager Arsene Wenger has said.

The midfielder, who has scored three goals in 160 appearances for Arsenal since his senior debut in 2008, has struggled to get games this campaign and featured in just seven league matches, coming on as a substitute in six of them.

"He goes to Valencia. He didn't get enough games with us this season. He had an opportunity. I let him go," Wenger said after Wednesday's 0-0 draw with Chelsea.

British media reports say that the La Liga side have agreed a deal worth around $16.20 million for the 26-year-old Frenchman.

