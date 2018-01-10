Soccer

Ertugral leaves the door open to forgotten former Ajax captain Graham

10 January 2018 - 14:04 By Nick Said
Travis Graham of Ajax Cape Town and the club's mascots during the Absa Premiership 2016/17 game against Baroka FC at Cape Town Stadium on 27 May 2017.
Ajax Cape Town coach Muhsin Ertugral has opened the door for a return for former club captain Travis Graham‚ but says it is up to the player to patch things up with team management.

Graham has not featured at all in the 2017/18 season having made it clear he wants to leave the club and was sent to train with the MultiChoice Diski Challenge side.

With Ajax in desperate relegation trouble‚ they could use a player of his quality and leadership skills‚ and Ertugral says he would welcome him back to the fold.

“It is up to him‚ I spoke to the chairman [Ari Efstathiou] about it and I had a chat with him [Graham]‚" Ertugral said.

"I think he is a very good player‚ but the last six months‚ what happened there‚ it is not right.

“He must come and speak to the chairman‚ and show that he wants to play.”

Graham remains contracted to Ajax for the rest of this season‚ but is holding out for a move overseas at the end of the campaign.

He will be 25 by the time his contract is up and Ertugral believes he will find it hard to win over suitors‚ especially having not played for a year.

“What I heard is he wants to play overseas‚ but how?

"Who is going to take him? It is not easy to walk in there.

"Those guys have 10/12 years of youth development. Who is going to take you there?”

