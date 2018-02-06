Cape Town All Stars coach Brandon Truter says he has had to use all his man-management skills this week as the club prepare to face Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 with a cloud hanging over their future.

All Stars owner Lunga Ntwana has reportedly agreed for the sale of his club’s National First Division status to Swallows FC‚ whose rapid fall down the South African pyramid in recent seasons sees them in the ABC Motsepe League.

Truter says the move is an obvious worry for the players and could not have come at a worse time ahead of a massive home clash against Sundowns at Athlone Stadium on Friday.

“When the news broke on Friday we were about to go into a team meeting and all my man-management skills had to come to the fore.

"It came as a surprise to all of us‚” Truter said.

"As we sit here‚ our feedback has only come from the CEO‚ the owner has not yet addressed the players. But it is his club‚ he has the right to sell.”

All Stars are unbeaten in seven matches in the NFD and are outsiders for the promotion play-offs‚ with their Achilles Heel‚ like most South African clubs‚ their inability to convert chances.

Truter was also glowing in his praise of Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane‚ whose sending-off against Cape Town City last Friday means he will watch the game from the stands‚ and says whatever team the Brazilians tactician puts out on Friday will be a challenge.

“We are facing a coach who is ranked among the top 10 in the world‚ we are certainly underdogs but it gives my players a chance to showcase their ability and test the ability of the coaching staff as well.

“The first team‚ second team or even third team‚ the quality throughout their squad is amazing‚ they could even compete against Bafana.

“Jeremy Brockie‚ Khama [Billiat]‚ Themba Zwane‚ that is the calibre of players sitting on the bench.”

All Stars have previously faced top-flight opposition in the Nedbank Cup‚ but lost to Kaizer Chiefs (0-3 in 2012) and BidVest Wits (0-2 in 2017).