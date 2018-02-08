The latest development in the ongoing saga over the search for a permanent CEO of the Premier Soccer League will be reported to a board of governors’ meeting on March 5‚ PSL chairman Irvin Khoza has said.

The issue was believed to have been on the agenda of an all-day PSL executive committee meeting at the league’s offices on Wednesday.

Mato Madlala‚ the chairman of Lamontville Golden Arrows‚ has been filling the position of acting PSL CEO since Brand de Villiers left the post now two years and three months ago in November 2015.

“At the board of governors’ meeting – we’re going to report it there‚” was all Khoza would say after Wednesday’s meeting when questioned on whether it had been discussed.

Khoza had said in November last year‚ after a PSL annual general meeting‚ that a person‚ whose identity he did not divulge‚ had been identified but that‚ due to commitments at their company of employ‚ they would only be available in “two to three months”.

Asked again on Wednesday if someone was lined up for the position‚ Khoza would only reply: “I’ll report it at the board of governors on the fifth.”