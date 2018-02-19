Soccer

Eleazar Rodgers#9 celebrates goal with teammates during the 2018 CAF Champions League football match between Bidvest Wits and Pamplemousses at Bidvest Stadium, Johannesburg on 10 February 2018.
There will be no beach time for Bidvest Wits when they head to Mauritius for their midweek African Champions League tie as the club are flying in and out of the Indian Ocean holiday island quicker than you can say 'coconut' or 'palm tree'.

Wits depart for Mauritius on Tuesday‚ play the second leg of their first round tie against Pamplemousse SC on Wednesday and then are back home on Thursday‚ having a key league clash away at Cape Town City on the weekend.

City are also in action in the African Confederation Cup‚ hosting Swazi opponents Young Buffaloes on Tuesday.

Both South African clubs are expected to field second string selections as they look set to advance.

Wits won 2-0 at home in the first leg and play at the Stade Anjalay‚ the country's biggest venue originally built for the African Athletics Championships‚ with a 4pm kick off.

Should Wits win over the two legs they will likely face Primeiro Agosto of Angola next in a bid for a first ever spot in the league phase.

Cape Town City lead 1-0 from the away leg of their clash with the Swazi army side‚ struggling to build up a bigger lead on the artificial surface at the Somhlolo Stadium.

Striker Nana Akosah-Bempah got the only goal late in the game.

City host the Swazis at the Athlone Stadium with a 7.30pm kick off.

