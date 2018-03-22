Soccer

Bafana Bafana young guns impress coach Stuart Baxter

22 March 2018 - 14:20 By Marc Strydom
Bafana Bafana players react in the penalty shootout during the Four Nations Tournament football match between South Africa and Angola at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola, Zambia on 21 March 2018.
Bafana Bafana players react in the penalty shootout during the Four Nations Tournament football match between South Africa and Angola at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola, Zambia on 21 March 2018.
Image: Sidney Mungala/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter was impressed at how the young players he introduced in Wednesday’s four-nations friendly tournament win against Angola in Zambia settled after signs of early nerves.

South Africa beat Angola 6-5 on penalties at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola after fighting back from a goal down for a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Bafana meet the hosts – 5-4 penalties winners over Zimbabwe after a 2-2 scoreline – in what the organisers will regard as the dream final on Sunday.

Baxter introduced three debutants – right-back Reeve Frosler‚ centreback Motjeka Madisha and forward and goal-scorer Lebogang Mothiba.

“I thought in the first 10 or 15 minutes it was noticeable that the young players were nervous and I think all of them made mistakes.

"But when they settled‚ I thought all of them equipped themselves very nicely‚” Baxter said.

“I think it was a difficult opponent‚ and for the young players it was a big game. So I think they did quite well.

“I thought once we settled we had a very good period of 20 or 25 minutes. The goal was unfortunate. The player (Djalma Campos) took it very well.

“And then I thought we played very well in the second half. I thought we controlled the game better in the second half.

“And then penalties are penalties – it can be a win or a defeat. So we’re very happy to go through.”

Lille striker Mothiba answered Campos’s 31st-minute opener with Bafana’s 50th-minute equaliser.

Baxter said a tactical change‚ and managing to exploit the spaces behind Angola’s fullbacks‚ especially through Al Ahly forward Phakamani Mahlambi‚ helped swing then game South Africa’s way in the second half.

“I thought we had already started to adapt and manage the game better in the first half.

“But there was one structural thing (changed at the break) – the way we were pressing.

“We were pressing with one of our ‘10s’ going forward and pressing the centreback. And it was running him out of the game‚ so we had one less midfield player.

“So we changed that at half time‚ and we changed the style of possession‚ that we were looking more to find the space behind the fullbacks instead of in front of the fullbacks.

“I thought Phakamani did very well in that regard in the second half.”

READ MORE:

Angola coach pleased after frustrating Bafana Bafana

Angola coach Srdjan Vasiljevic has said that his team did well to almost match Bafana Bafana in their penalties defeat in the four-nations tournament ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Bafana beat Angola on penalties to advance to four-nations final

Bafana Bafana beat Angola 6-5 on penalties on Wednesday to advance to the final of the four nations friendly tournament in Ndola, Zambia.
Sport
22 hours ago

Mphahlele says Bafana need to ensure last year’s World Cup failure is behind them

Ramahlwe Mphahlele has said that Bafana Bafana’s senior players need to ensure that last year’s World Cup failure is behind them as they aim to set ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mahlambi says Bafana determined despite little preparations for Four Nations tournament

Bafana Bafana midfielder Phakamabi Mahlambi says despite little preparations for the Four Nations Tournament in Zambia‚ players are determined to put ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Dean Elgar stands tall through Aussie aggression Cricket
  2. Maritzburg coach Davids concerned about his defence for Nedbank Cup ... Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates link up with English side Chelsea Soccer
  4. Bafana Bafana young guns impress coach Stuart Baxter Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

From chicken feathers to shampoo
Explainer: What are Zuma’s options now?

Related articles

  1. Mphahlele says Bafana need to ensure last year’s World Cup failure is behind ... Soccer
  2. Bafana starting XI: Baxter names three debutants to face Angola Soccer
  3. Caf decides against giving Sundowns top seeding for Champs League draw Soccer
  4. Disputed Safa elective congress postponed Soccer
  5. Mahlambi says Bafana determined despite little preparations for Four Nations ... Soccer
  6. Benni targeting Sundowns in Nedbank Cup last eight Soccer
  7. Angola name strong squad to face Bafana in Four Nations opener Soccer
  8. Sundowns lead SA's charge in the next phase of African club competitions Soccer
  9. Veteran Mahamutsa says FS Stars coach Eymael has taught him new tricks Soccer
  10. Safa rescinds Mzava red card after referee admits bungle Soccer
X