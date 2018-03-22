Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter was impressed at how the young players he introduced in Wednesday’s four-nations friendly tournament win against Angola in Zambia settled after signs of early nerves.

South Africa beat Angola 6-5 on penalties at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola after fighting back from a goal down for a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Bafana meet the hosts – 5-4 penalties winners over Zimbabwe after a 2-2 scoreline – in what the organisers will regard as the dream final on Sunday.

Baxter introduced three debutants – right-back Reeve Frosler‚ centreback Motjeka Madisha and forward and goal-scorer Lebogang Mothiba.

“I thought in the first 10 or 15 minutes it was noticeable that the young players were nervous and I think all of them made mistakes.

"But when they settled‚ I thought all of them equipped themselves very nicely‚” Baxter said.

“I think it was a difficult opponent‚ and for the young players it was a big game. So I think they did quite well.

“I thought once we settled we had a very good period of 20 or 25 minutes. The goal was unfortunate. The player (Djalma Campos) took it very well.

“And then I thought we played very well in the second half. I thought we controlled the game better in the second half.

“And then penalties are penalties – it can be a win or a defeat. So we’re very happy to go through.”

Lille striker Mothiba answered Campos’s 31st-minute opener with Bafana’s 50th-minute equaliser.

Baxter said a tactical change‚ and managing to exploit the spaces behind Angola’s fullbacks‚ especially through Al Ahly forward Phakamani Mahlambi‚ helped swing then game South Africa’s way in the second half.

“I thought we had already started to adapt and manage the game better in the first half.

“But there was one structural thing (changed at the break) – the way we were pressing.

“We were pressing with one of our ‘10s’ going forward and pressing the centreback. And it was running him out of the game‚ so we had one less midfield player.

“So we changed that at half time‚ and we changed the style of possession‚ that we were looking more to find the space behind the fullbacks instead of in front of the fullbacks.

“I thought Phakamani did very well in that regard in the second half.”