With all the fuss over Cristiano Ronaldo’s overhead kick goal against Juventus three days ago‚ and all the fuss over the fuss over it‚ it’s worth remembering the strike that Sibusiso Zuma scored for FC Copenhagen against Brondby in 2001.

Ronaldo’s goal was special. But was it that special?

Overhead goals are scored all the time‚ it has been pointed out.

Has Ronaldo’s for Real Madrid in their 3-0 first leg Uefa Champions League quarterfinal win been overplayed because of who scored it?

Perhaps to some extent. But also‚ no.