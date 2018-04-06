WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Sibusiso Zuma - whose goal was better?
With all the fuss over Cristiano Ronaldo’s overhead kick goal against Juventus three days ago‚ and all the fuss over the fuss over it‚ it’s worth remembering the strike that Sibusiso Zuma scored for FC Copenhagen against Brondby in 2001.
Ronaldo’s goal was special. But was it that special?
Overhead goals are scored all the time‚ it has been pointed out.
Has Ronaldo’s for Real Madrid in their 3-0 first leg Uefa Champions League quarterfinal win been overplayed because of who scored it?
Perhaps to some extent. But also‚ no.
What makes the Portuguese’s strike so spectacular is that it was scored‚ not flicking the ball up then kicking it overhead‚ but connecting Dani Carvajal’s cross on the volley.
That took a remarkable combination of athleticism and timing from one of the two best players in the world right now.
Ronaldo admitted it was “the best goal of my career”‚ and considering some that he has scored‚ that says something.
But Bafana Bafana legend Zuma’s was pretty special too.
Watch it below.
Consider the context‚ for one. It came in the New Firm derby‚ the biggest match in Denmark.
And it was also scored on the last day of the season‚ in the title-winning match‚ making the score 2-0 in a 3-1 win that clinched the Superliga title for Copenhagen.
Zuma also scored his from further out‚ and the chest and overhead kick also showed a spectacular degree of skill and athleticism from the former African Wanderers and Orlando Pirates man.
Not surprisingly‚ it was voted goal of that season in Denmark. Later‚ in 2009‚ it also won their goal of that decade.
It’s no wonder “Rhee”‚ as he was known in SA‚ is still fondly remembered in Denmark by his nickname there‚ “Zuma the Puma”.
Which goal was better? You decide.