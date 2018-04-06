Soccer

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Sibusiso Zuma - whose goal was better?

06 April 2018 - 12:11 By Marc Strydom
Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) overhead kicks and scores during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg football match between Juventus and Real Madrid at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on April 3, 2018.
Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (C) overhead kicks and scores during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg football match between Juventus and Real Madrid at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on April 3, 2018.
Image: Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

With all the fuss over Cristiano Ronaldo’s overhead kick goal against Juventus three days ago‚ and all the fuss over the fuss over it‚ it’s worth remembering the strike that Sibusiso Zuma scored for FC Copenhagen against Brondby in 2001.

Ronaldo’s goal was special. But was it that special?

Overhead goals are scored all the time‚ it has been pointed out.

Has Ronaldo’s for Real Madrid in their 3-0 first leg Uefa Champions League quarterfinal win been overplayed because of who scored it?

Perhaps to some extent. But also‚ no.

Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo, ronaldo goal, ronaldo bicycle kick, ronaldo vs juventus, ronaldo foal vs juventus, ronaldo goal against juventus, real madrid vs juventus, real madrid vs juventus highlights, ronaldo goal vs buffon

What makes the Portuguese’s strike so spectacular is that it was scored‚ not flicking the ball up then kicking it overhead‚ but connecting Dani Carvajal’s cross on the volley.

That took a remarkable combination of athleticism and timing from one of the two best players in the world right now.

Ronaldo admitted it was “the best goal of my career”‚ and considering some that he has scored‚ that says something.

But Bafana Bafana legend Zuma’s was pretty special too.

Watch it below.

Please Rate And Comment! Subscribe For More Videos! Sibusiso Wiseman Zuma (born 23 June 1975) This goal was voted the Danish goal of the year 2001, and was voted the best Superliga goal of the decade in December 2009.

Consider the context‚ for one. It came in the New Firm derby‚ the biggest match in Denmark.

And it was also scored on the last day of the season‚ in the title-winning match‚ making the score 2-0 in a 3-1 win that clinched the Superliga title for Copenhagen.

Zuma also scored his from further out‚ and the chest and overhead kick also showed a spectacular degree of skill and athleticism from the former African Wanderers and Orlando Pirates man.

Not surprisingly‚ it was voted goal of that season in Denmark. Later‚ in 2009‚ it also won their goal of that decade.

It’s no wonder “Rhee”‚ as he was known in SA‚ is still fondly remembered in Denmark by his nickname there‚ “Zuma the Puma”.

Which goal was better? You decide.

READ MORE:

Pirates coach 'Micho' advises Wits and SuperSport on nightmares in Africa

The significance of Bidvest Wits and SuperSport United's participation in the CAF Confederation Cup is not lost on Premier Soccer League coach of the ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Kaizer Chiefs fans tell Shabba – ‘We want trophies’

Kaizer Chiefs fans tell Siphiwe Tshabalala‚ when he encounters‚ that they “want trophies”‚ the veteran Amakhosi star said on Thursday.
Sport
20 hours ago

Awards clean sweep for Orlando Pirates shows they are marching on

Orlando Pirates may be caught up in their bid to usurp Mamelodi Sundowns from the log summit but their clean-out of the Premier Soccer League monthly ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Liverpool apologise to Manchester City after bottles thrown at team bus

Liverpool have apologised to Manchester City after bottles were thrown at their team bus as they arrived at Anfield for the Champions League ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Chad le Clos powers to butterfly gold Sport
  2. Sharks snatch defeat from jaws of victory against Hurricanes Rugby
  3. WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Sibusiso Zuma - whose goal was better? Soccer
  4. Pirates coach 'Micho' advises Wits and SuperSport on nightmares in Africa Soccer
  5. MotoGP, Man United and Mike Tyson: 5 winning sports doccies on Showmax Sport

Latest Videos

Zuma’s case postponed to 8 June
How it unfolded: Facebook-Cambridge Analytica data saga

Related articles

  1. Kaizer Chiefs opt to play Nedbank semifinal in Durban Soccer
  2. ‘Africa is missing Orlando Pirates‚’ says coach Sredojevic Soccer
  3. Benni McCarthy worried over Cape Town City players’ lack of fight Soccer
  4. Now it’s all about the grind‚ says Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane Soccer
  5. Klopp hails 'brilliant' Liverpool but knows job not over Soccer
  6. Maritzburg put not for sale signs on batch of young talent Soccer
  7. It's business 'unusual' next to Mama Winnie's Soweto home South Africa
  8. Chiefs brush aside Stars Soccer
  9. Mulenga's stunner hands Pirates victory Soccer
  10. Sundowns beat Chippa to remain at top Soccer
X