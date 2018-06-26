Feline fortune-teller Achilles tips Nigeria to beat Argentina

Achilles the cat, who has correctly predicted the score of all three World Cup matches played so far in St Petersburg, tipped Nigeria to beat Argentina as the teams battle on Tuesday for a place in the soccer last 16.

Achilles, who resides in the city's Hermitage museum, was held aloft for photographers then placed on a table in front of two bowls of food marked with Nigeria and Argentina flags.

After moments of deliberation, Achilles chose Nigeria, eating hungrily from the bowl.