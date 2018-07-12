Ajax Cape Town boss Ari Efstathiou has lamented the financial losses the club has suffered since the start of the debacle over Tendai Ndoro's eligibility.

The Mother City club have been involved in a long-running legal battles involving their former striker Ndoro and they were docked nine points in an arbitration by Advocate William Mokhari for fielding the ineligible player.

Last week‚ Judge Denise Fisher found in Ajax’s favour and reversed their automatic relegation by restoring them to 15th in the league.

The Premier Soccer League’s executive committee resolved to appeal the judgment‚ pending ratification from a meeting of the Board of Governors to be held in Sandton on Thursday.