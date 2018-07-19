Soccer

Long-serving Clinton Larsen explains why he's still at Golden Arrows

19 July 2018 - 11:56 By Sihle Ndebele
Lamontville Golden Arrows lethal striker Lerato Lamola celebrates his goal alongside teammate Siphelele Magubane as head coach Clinton Larsen during the Absa Premiership match against Kaizer Chiefs at Princess Magogo Stadium, KwaZulu-Natal on April 24 2018.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Clinton Larsen is the third longest-serving coach in the Absa Premiership behind Mamelodi Sundowns' Pitso Mosimane.

Larsen is in his fourth season as Arrows coach after joining Abafana Bes'thende in the 2015/16 campaign. Mosimane joined Sundowns in the 2012/13 season.

Larsen says he's excited to have lasted this long at Arrows‚ in a League where coaches hardly survive one season.

Nevertheless‚ the Arrows tactician understands that he may as well be jobless in the blink of an eye.

"It's the same as when I was still at Bloemfontein Celtic‚ I stayed there for five unbroken seasons. I am moving into my fourth season with Arrows and I am very happy.

I know that all this can change very quickly‚ this is a result-driven industry. I hope that the results will keep on coming‚" said Larsen.

"I am not the type of coach who likes to hop around from club to club.

"In my career since 2009/10 season I have only coached three clubs (Celtic‚ Maritzburg United and now Arrows) so that says a lot about me being stable."

Asked to elaborate on his ambitions going forward‚ Larsen said their plan was to ensure that Abafana Bes'thende finish inside the top-eight every season‚ insisting their main objective was to grow the KwaZulu-Natal based outfit.

"It's important for us to be a consistent top-eight team.

"We are starting to prove that we can be that kind of a team‚" noted Larsen.

"It's about continuity and steadily growing the team season by season.

"We are happy with the direction the team is moving in."

