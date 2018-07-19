Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Clinton Larsen is the third longest-serving coach in the Absa Premiership behind Mamelodi Sundowns' Pitso Mosimane.

Larsen is in his fourth season as Arrows coach after joining Abafana Bes'thende in the 2015/16 campaign. Mosimane joined Sundowns in the 2012/13 season.

Larsen says he's excited to have lasted this long at Arrows‚ in a League where coaches hardly survive one season.

Nevertheless‚ the Arrows tactician understands that he may as well be jobless in the blink of an eye.