Former Kaizer Chiefs striker surfaces at Cape Town City

Siphelele Mthembu has joined Cape Town City after walking out on Free State Stars.

City confirmed the former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates player's signing on Wednesday afternoon.

The forward did not go to training for the past two days and Stars general manager Rantsi Mokoena said the player was due to sign a new contract in Bethlehem this week.

This was confirmed by Ea Lla Koto coach Luc Eymael‚ who said he was mystified as to the players’ disappearance.

“Yesterday and today he did not come to training and he did not speak to me‚ he phoned the physio saying he had a family issue and he had to go home‚” Eymael told TimesLIVE.