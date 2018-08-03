SuperSport United appoint their head coach

SuperSport United have appointed club legend Kaitano Tembo as head coach on a two-year contract with immediate effect.

The former Zimbabwean international defender was named caretaker-coach in March when the club parted ways with Eric Tinkler after a spell of unsatisfactory results‚ and he guided them to a seventh spot finish in the league.

Tembo was in charge of the team’s preseason preparations over the past few weeks and his first task as full-time coach of the club is a tricky away league clash against Cape Town City in the Mother City on Saturday.

“This Club has been the centre of my life for almost 20 years and I and my players will give everything we have to keep our run of success going‚” said Tembo‚ who also captained United.

“I am honoured by the confidence the club has shown in me in giving me this great opportunity.”

United chief executive Stan Matthews said: “Kaitano epitomises what it means to be a club man. He joined us as a player 19 years ago and has worked his way through our youth structures and subsequently into the first team as an assistant.

“He has steered us on a caretaker basis on three separate occasions and everyone at the club is committed to reciprocating his loyalty and his desire to win silverware.

SuperSport chairman Khulu Sibiya said: “It’s a great challenge for Kaitano because he knows we have high standards at the club. We will all rally behind him to deliver success because above all it’s a team effort.”