Soccer

Chippa Mpengesi once gain sharpens his trusted axe

09 January 2019 - 14:26 By Mark Gleeson
Chippa United chairman and owner Siviwe Mpengesi is notorious for being impatient with coaches when results are not coming his way.
Image: Richard Huggard

Relegation-haunted Chippa United are streamlining their operation and looking to end the contracts of six of their biggest earners as owner Siviwe Mpengesi looks to tighten the club’s belt.

Thabo Nthethe‚ James Okwuoso‚ Buyani Sali‚ Jabulani Shongwe and Miguel Timm have all been told they are out of the club and must look for new employment while Thato Mokeke has gone to Cape Town City.

The Port Elizabeth club have had money troubles for some time and now have the added concern about their future in the top flight as they sit second from bottom with 12 points from 17 games‚ only one more than bottom placed Maritzburg United who have played two games less.

The clean-out is not a reflection on the form of the players‚ most of whom had been featuring regularly for the team‚ but rather for financial reasons.

This is set to limit options for new coach Joel Masutha‚ who has collected only two points from his first five games and is already under pressure.

He sought to duck questions from reporters about the clean-out when quizzed about it after the 4-2 loss to Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

Instead he said: “I feel when things are not going right and you keep doing the same things that you had been doing then you will stay there (near the bottom).”

A new general manager in ex-Baroka boss Morgan Mammila has been brought in to try and make more astute purchases in the market place.

"He does not only understand the game but is a shrewd businessman and we have no doubt he will help strengthen our administration and steer the ship forward‚" said Mpengesi in a statement.

"Chippa United is the pride of the province‚ and development of local talent is off paramount importance‚ Mr Mammila is expected to drive this development project.

"It is important that the football club remains a beacon of hope to the aspiring footballers in this province and beyond its borders ‚" added Mpengesi.

Chippa players said Mammila was in their change room on Tuesday night at halftime agaijst Orlando Pirates seeking to order substitutions.

