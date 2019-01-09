Relegation-haunted Chippa United are streamlining their operation and looking to end the contracts of six of their biggest earners as owner Siviwe Mpengesi looks to tighten the club’s belt.

Thabo Nthethe‚ James Okwuoso‚ Buyani Sali‚ Jabulani Shongwe and Miguel Timm have all been told they are out of the club and must look for new employment while Thato Mokeke has gone to Cape Town City.

The Port Elizabeth club have had money troubles for some time and now have the added concern about their future in the top flight as they sit second from bottom with 12 points from 17 games‚ only one more than bottom placed Maritzburg United who have played two games less.

The clean-out is not a reflection on the form of the players‚ most of whom had been featuring regularly for the team‚ but rather for financial reasons.