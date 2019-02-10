Soweto Derby #166 between rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates had flashes of excitement with a disputed penalty and a brilliant equaliser‚ but as an overall spectacle‚ this latest installment of Southern Africa's biggest game will be quickly forgotten.

There are those who say that because it was tactical game of chess‚ the two teams cancelled each other out but in reality it was a game riddled with errors‚ persistent turn overs and an absence of proper passing.

It took Pirates some 70 minutes to get a shot on target while Chiefs were equally powder puff both in the build-up and in front of goal.

Here is how the players on the day rated‚ with marks out of 10:

KAIZER CHIEFS:

Daniel Akpeyi (7): A solid enough debut from the Nigerian as he was thrust into the deep end but ended up not having much to do.

His first real save came in the last 20 minutes of the game and he looked competent when called upon. There was little he could do about the goal as Thembinkosi Lorch went around him to net.