Bafana Bafana will hold a training camp in Tunisia at least one week before their key Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Libya next month to maximise preparations for the crunch encounter.

Plans are going ahead to fix the camp for the weekend of March 15-17 now that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) have agreed to postpone some of their league games over the same dates.

Although the PSL have yet to issue a press release‚ officials have confirmed that SuperSport United against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday‚ March 16 and two games on Sunday‚ March 17 - Bloemfontein Celtic at home to Bidvest Wits and Polokwane City at Cape Town City – will be rearranged.