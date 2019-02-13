Benni McCarthy is expecting a physical battle when Cape Town City host Highlands Park in a Nedbank Cup Last 16 clash at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday night.

Before the weekend loss at AmaZulu‚ the last team to defeat City was Highlands‚ who claimed a 2-0 league win at the Makhulong Stadium at the start of December.

But McCarthy believes that the larger pitch in the Mother City will help his side outmanoeuvre their visitors to book a quarterfinal place.

“They caught us on a difficult day [in December]‚ but Friday will be the opposite. We are a much more established team than when we played them last time around‚” McCarthy says.

“It will be an extremely difficult game‚ they are very competitive. It will be tough on the boys … physically and mentally it will be draining. As we see from the stats‚ they are a team that likes to follow you everywhere you go [on the pitch].

“The boys will have to use their intelligence a lot more. If you saw our game against AmaZulu [on Saturday]‚ the boys showed their intelligence on the pitch‚ we will have to do exactly the same.

“This time around we will just have to be more clinical in front of goal.”