Pitso prays for return for Sundowns to HM Pitje ‘slaughterhouse’

17 May 2019 - 15:56 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
A general view of HM Pitje Stadium in Mamelodi , South Africa.
Image: Duif du Toit \Gallo Images

Pitso Mosimane would love to see Mamelodi Sundowns return to their spiritual home at HM Pitje Stadium.

The Brazilians have not played in Mamelodi for a number of years and Mosimane believes that returning to the venue will create a slaughterhouse with the club feared by visiting teams‚ especially in the Caf Champions League.

Sundowns always play in front of intimidating crowds across the continent on Champions League duty‚ especially in North Africa against clubs like Al Ahly‚ Wydad Casablanca‚ ES Sétif and Zamalek‚ and against TP Mazembe in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“We would love to play in Mamelodi‚ it will be a slaughterhouse‚” Mosimane said.

“You saw what happened in our last match against Free State Stars at Goble Park – it was like we were playing at home. Imagine if we had a venue of about 15‚000 closer to the fans in Mamelodi‚ similar to what TP Mazembe has in Lubumbashi.

“Not many people will come out of that stadium [unscathed]‚ and if you look at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein is not an easy to play there. So‚ we will definitely love to play there.”

Why Pitso Mosimane was determined not to miss his biggest appointment of the year

Pitso Mosimane had the biggest appointment of the year scheduled on Thursday afternoon and he was determined to be on time.
Sport
23 hours ago

With HM Pitje Stadium not available having fallen into disrepair‚ Sundowns moved to Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria and Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville and they mostly only fill those venues when entrance is free or they play against Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

“I used to play at HM Pitje as a Sundowns player many years ago and it was always full. You must remember that the population of Mamelodi over time has probably tripled‚” Mosimane said.

“We did a parade there and that was when you could see that Sundowns is a Pretoria club. Children who are 15 and 16 years old now‚ they support Sundowns because we have been dominant over the past six years‚ and people go with the winners.”

