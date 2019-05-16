Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has rejected claims that the club destroys careers and insisted that Patrice Motsepe's side creates millionaires instead.

Mosimane said the critics should look no further than players like Bongani Zungu‚ Keagan Dolly‚ Percy Tau and Khama Billiat‚ among others‚ if they want examples of millionaire players who came through the Sundowns conveyor belt.

“We want the boys to become millionaires and build houses for their parents and for themselves‚” he said.

“People always say that Sundowns will ‘kill your career’ and I am saying if we kill careers where is Percy‚ Khama‚ Zungu‚ Dolly?

"We have turned them into millionaires. We have turned Khama into a millionaire in South Africa.”