The close working relationship between Orlando Pirates and Chippa United is illustrated in the fact that there have been 29 players movements‚ and counting‚ between the two clubs in a little over three seasons.

But as Pirates football administrator Floyd Mbele explains to TimesLIVE‚ it is merely a case of two teams with different requirements and immediate needs finding some common ground to create win-win solutions for both clubs.

The extraordinary number of moves does not include the transfers that were announced and then later failed to materialise‚ such as switches from Pirates to Chippa for Bernard Morrison and Thabo Matlaba previously‚ and Gladwin Shitolo and Ciao Marcelo in this transfer window.

No two other Premier Soccer League clubs have anywhere near as close a relationship in the transfer market‚ as the teams regularly swap players backwards and forwards‚ sometimes within a single season.