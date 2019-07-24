Fiery Prof Ngubane directs salvo at Safa leadership‚ blaming them for Bafana's woes

SA soccer legend Mlungisi “Professor” Ngubane has blamed the South African Football Association’s (Safa) leadership for Bafana Bafana's problems and even accused the mother body of failing the local game.

The forthright 63-year-old did not mince his words and further suggested that Safa president Danny Jordaan should make way for someone “who has the country’s interests at heart.”

Ngubane‚ who is the team manager at Black Leopards‚ said the Safa leadership has failed “year in and year out.”

The man dubbed “Professor” for his dazzling skills during his playing days‚ also called on Safa members to stop voting Jordaan into power if Bafana and other national teams are to improve their fortunes.

“I think we need to change everything at Safa and bring people with interests of the country at heart‚ people who have passion for football‚” said Mlungisi.

“You can’t have people failing year in and year out‚ but they keep on running football.”

Ngubane said he would not hold back his feelings about Jordaan.

“He (Jordaan) thinks Bafana is his own club.

"Bafana is our national team.

"It is the national asset but it looks like it is being run like a football club which belongs to Danny Jordaan‚” said Ngubane.

The former Thanda Royal Zulu coach‚ who has had coaching stints in neighbouring Eswatini and Namibia‚ also lashed out at Safa’s decision to rope in former defender Mark Fish as a member of the technical team.