Jabu Mahlangu's bold prediction: Kaizer Chiefs will not win the league title

Kaizer Chiefs might be on a quest to reclaim their former glory but Jabu Mahlangu is not convinced and has boldly predicted that his erstwhile side will not win the league title this season.

Chiefs made some of the notable signings during the off-season after finishing ninth on the standings last season and even though they started on a bright note with a gritty 3-2 win against Highlands Park a few days‚ Mahlangu does not believe that they have a realistic chance of winning the league.

“Realistically‚ I don’t think they are ready to win the league‚” he said on the sidelines of the MTN8 launch in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

“I think they must focus on finishing on a respectable position and getting back into the top eight.

"They still have other cup competitions like Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cup to play for and maybe get into the final.”