Banyana Banyana vice-captain makes history

05 September 2019 - 21:52 By Tiisetso Malepa
Refiloe Jane. File photo.
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Banyana Banyana vice-captain Refiloe Jane made history on Thursday after she joined European giants AC Milan to become the first South African woman to sign with an Italian club.

The Serie A Women’s League outfit snapped up the former Mamelodi Sundowns star on a one year contract.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed but it is believed to be lucrative. The move also offers the Soweto-born star an opportunity to play on the highest stage of world club football as Milan are regular campaigners in the Uefa Champions League.

The talented midfielder, who starred for Canberra United in the coveted W-League in Australia last season, has been handed her favourite number 11 jersey.

The 27-year-old veteran of more than 100 caps for Banyana was ecstatic with her move and said her transfer to the Italian giants will not only boost the Banyana stocks but also inspire other women to keep working hard.

“It’s also good for the sport in South Africa when there’s many women playing abroad ... which can also contribute positively to our nation – South Africa,” she told gsport4girls.co.za.

“I’m so happy to be signed by a leading women’s team – AC Milan. It’s a dream come true to be able to play in Europe. I’ve never played in Europe before and it’s always been a dream of mine to be able to play in such big leagues and to be signed to such a big club.”

The Serie A women’s league is scheduled to resume next week when Jane’s team face rivals AS Roma on the opening day.

