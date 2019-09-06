SA Football Association (Safa) acting chief executive Russell Paul says the signing of Olympic and world 800-metre champion Caster Semenya by Janine van Wyk FC will help generate huge interest in women’s football in the country.

Janine van Wyk Football Club (JVW FC)‚ which is owned by Banyana Banyana captain Van Wyk‚ has confirmed that the 28-year-old Semenya has joined them to set a new challenge for herself in football.

The club said Semenya will not be registered for the current Safa Sasol League because the transfer window is closed but she will continue to train with the team in preparation for next season.

“This signing will help to generate massive interest in women’s football and you will know that as Safa we have always been behind her during athletics competitions and when she faced challenges‚” Paul said.

“Likewise‚ she supported us when we went out to play against Senegal and when we were at the Fifa Women’s World Cup in France‚ she was there as well.

“I think this is another way that will help us grow women’s football in the country. We are sitting on just under 500‚000 women members at the moment and we want to grow that to 1 million by 2022. This move will definitely help us to do that.