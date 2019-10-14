Soccer

Siphelele Mthembu returns to face former club Kaizer Chiefs in TKO

14 October 2019 - 17:11 By Mark Gleeson
Siphelele Mthembu of Cape Town City is challenged by George Maluleka of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 game between Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on 27 August 2019.
Siphelele Mthembu of Cape Town City is challenged by George Maluleka of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 game between Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on 27 August 2019.
Image: © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Both striker Siphelele Mthembu and fullback Ebrahim Seedat have shrugged off a training field collision to return to work this week for Cape Town City ahead of their Telkom Knockout clash with Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

The pair were hurt when they collided into each other on the training pitch with Mthembu suffering an overstretched hamstring and Seedat a knock on the ankle.

They sat out City’s last encounter away at AmaZulu on October 1 when Benni McCarthy’s side gave up a last-gasp goal and lost 2-1.

They increase the options for McCarthy‚ who now also has Roland Putsche back and Thabo Nodada in fine form after both had lengthy lay-offs.

City are hoping to snap a run of seven games without success when they meet Chiefs at the Cape Town Stadium.

But McCarthy’s side have already lost at home to AmaKhosi this season‚ beaten 2-1 in the league at Newlands in late August.

Ivorian centre back Kouassi Kouadja‚ who has not played for more than a year after serious knee surgery‚ is also on the comeback trail but still several weeks from being considered by McCarthy for selection.

In the league this season‚ City have conceded more goals than any other clubs – a total of 14.

Most read

  1. Helen Zille on ‘racist’ rugby video: 'Context is everything' Rugby
  2. Pitso Mosimane to Kaizer Chiefs: 'We move on‚ we meet again in two weeks' Soccer
  3. How Typhoon Hagibis revealed everything that’s wrong with World Rugby Rugby
  4. Castro scores first half hat-trick, Billiat destructive as Chiefs thump Sundowns Soccer
  5. Bloemfontein Celtic stop Kaizer Chiefs in their track to win pulsating encounter Soccer

Latest Videos

Eliud Kipchoge's breaks the two-hour marathon barrier
CCTV captures moment truck crashes into minibus leaving five dead

Related articles

  1. Cape Town City move into the top eight after win over Black Leopards Soccer
  2. Stellenbosch move their big match against Orlando Pirates Soccer
  3. So far so good for Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp Soccer
  4. Middendorp‚ Mosimane bury the hatchet as Sundowns meet Chiefs at FNB Soccer
  5. Kermit Erasmus hopes Bafana can light up home town PE against Mali Soccer
  6. 'Shaka Zulu' declares war on Kaizer Chiefs ahead of TKO showdown Soccer
  7. Can Kaizer Chiefs win more than one trophy? Why not‚ says Daniel Akpeyi Soccer
X