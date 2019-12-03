Soccer

Egyptian side Zamalek hire Patrice Carteron after sacking Milutin Sredojevic

03 December 2019 - 12:40 By Marc Strydom
Patrice Carteron gestures during the Mohammed VI Champion cup match between Morocco giants Wydad Athletic Club and Raja Club Atletic on November 2, 2019 in Casablanca.
Image: STR / AFP

Former Mali‚ TP Mazembe and Al Ahly coach Patrice Carteron has been appointed head coach of Zamalek as the replacement for Milutin Sredojevic‚ who was fired on Monday.

Carteron – one of the most respected coaches in Africa‚ who has also coached Raja Casablanca and had a previous stint in Egypt leading Wadi Degla – will fulfil the head coaching job at the White Knights‚ though he has been named by Zamalek on their official website as “technical director of the first team”.

“Zamalek’s board of directors‚ headed by Chancellor Mourtada Mansour‚ has decided to appoint Frenchman Patrice Carteron as technical director [head coach] of the club’s first football team‚” the club posted on their website.

“Carteron is assisted in his mission by Sami al-Shishini and Amir Abdel Aziz.”

Sredojevic had controversially left Orlando Pirates under controversial circumstances – with a case of indecent exposure against him having been opened at the SA Police Services by a hotel worker – on Friday‚ August 16‚ just three matches into the 2019-20 season.

He arrived in Cairo – having at first claimed he was on his way to native Serbia to visit his sick mother – to join Zamalek three days later‚ on Sunday‚ August 18.

Sredojevic won the Egyptian Cup in his first month in Cairo‚ but was fired less than four months later after results soured‚ culminating in Saturday’s 3-0 Caf Champions League defeat to Mazembe in Lubumbashi.

Frenchman Carteron (49) coached Mali to third place at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations in South Africa‚ beating Gordon Igesund’s Bafana Bafana in the semifinals.

He led Mazembe to three Democratic Republic of Congo league titles‚ three African Super Cups‚ and one Champions League title.

He steered Al Ahly to the 2018 Champions League final‚ where they lost 4-3 on aggregate to Esperance de Tunis.

He left Ahly a year into his contract and joined Raja‚ who he led to a win in the 2019 Caf Super Cup against Esperance.

