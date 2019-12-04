Soccer

Pitso Mosimane smiling as Sundowns' big guns return

04 December 2019 - 10:45 By Marc Strydom
Influential playmaker Themba Zwane is a vital cog in the Mamelodi Sundowns attack and his coach Pitso Mosimane will be thrilled to have him back.
Influential playmaker Themba Zwane is a vital cog in the Mamelodi Sundowns attack and his coach Pitso Mosimane will be thrilled to have him back.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns will have several of their big guns back for their Caf Champions League clash with nemesis team Wydad Casablanca in Morocco on Saturday‚ and coach Pitso Mosimane says he knows he will need them.

Downs opened Group C with a 3-0 win against Angolan outfit Petro de Luanda in a relatively easy outing for the Brazilians at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday night.

Sundowns travelled to Morocco on Monday to begin to prepare early to meet 2017 champions Wydad at their 67‚000-seat Stade Mohamed V stronghold in Casablanca on Saturday night.

Mosimane sounded relieved to have stalwart captain Hlompho Kekana back from suspension for the game against a team responsible for Sundowns’ exit in all three competitions since the Pretoria team were Champions League victors in 2016.

Dependable centreback Mosa Lebusa and Denis Onyango (both with tight hamstrings) were rested as a precaution against Petro.

Influential winger Themba Zwane‚ out for almost two months with a hamstring injury‚ has been earmarked for a return against Wydad.

“Thapelo Morena‚ we took him out [in the 82nd minute against Petro] because he felt the calf strain that he got [in Downs’ league win] against AmaZulu‚” Mosimane said

“We have big games now. This is a serious thing now. Now we go to Algeria to play Casa‚ the [Telkom Knockout] final [against Maritzburg United]‚ then Wits [in the league].

“We need Denis‚ Thapelo and Themba back. We won’t have Gaston for local [suspended]‚ but we’ll have him for those.

“We need our soldiers back. Mosa Lebusa had a tight hamstring. Sometimes I’ll take a risk. I said‚ ‘No – out of this game’.

“Much better to have him in Casa than here. Make him rest. I need Mosa there. Because you know there are a lot of crosses‚ corners and free-kicks.

“It’s tough there. We need the big boys‚ we need the soldiers for that. Those are games are for Mosa‚ for [Tiyani] ‘Sugar’ Mabunda in the midfield.

“It’s not the game for passing and passing. I know my personnel for that match.”

Wydad eliminated then-defending champions Sundowns in the quarterfinals on penalties (the aggregate score was 1-1) in the 2017 Champions League.

The Moroccans’ 1-1 draw in Pretoria was a large part of the reason for Sundowns going out in the 2018 group stage.

Downs lost 2-1 on aggregate to Wydad in the 2018-19 competition’s semifinals.

READ MORE:

Kaizer Chiefs win the PSL's Q-Innovation Quarter One and R1‚5m

Premiership leaders Kaizer Chiefs have won the Premier Soccer League's Q-Innovation Quarter One and also bagged R1‚5-million for their trouble.
Sport
1 day ago

European soccer chief accuses British PM Boris Johnson of fuelling racism

Uefa chief Aleksander Ceferin has accused British Prime Minister Boris Johnson of fuelling racism and insists European football's governing body is ...
Sport
23 hours ago

'We were forced into playing ugly football‚' says Tinker about AmaZulu pitch

The pitch at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi has come in for heavy criticism after a bumpy surface ensured a poor quality encounter in the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Give the league title to Kaizer Chiefs already‚ says Wits coach Gavin Hunt Soccer
  2. Captain Fantastic is back! Graeme Smith appointed CSA's director of cricket Sport
  3. Pitso Mosimane finds another rough diamond: 'He reminds me of how Percy came up' Soccer
  4. Cape Town City among a number of international clubs duped by a fake footballer Soccer
  5. Middendorp on Ngezana: 'I wondered why he did not take his undershirt off too' Soccer

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Thabo Nodada wins the Goal of the Month award Soccer
  2. Chippa United on the verge of completing a piece of club history this weekend Soccer
  3. Highlands Park feeling the heat of unwanted expectation Soccer
  4. Veteran Reneilwe Letsholonyane still very much in Highlands coach Owen da ... Soccer
  5. Pitso Mosimane finds another rough diamond: 'He reminds me of how Percy came up' Soccer
  6. Messi wins sixth Ballon d'Or as Rapinoe takes women's prize Soccer
  7. US firm takes big bite of the British soccer pie Business
  8. World Cup winner Elton Jantjies unfazed by the possibility of leading the Lions ... Soccer
  9. WATCH | The moment Lionel Messi makes history (again) by winning sixth Ballon ... Soccer
  10. Mario Balotelli free to leave in January, says Brescia president Soccer
X