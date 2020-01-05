Pitso Mosimane was a happy man after Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns‚ with the help of SuperSport United‚ closed the gap on league leaders Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend.

Mosimane had reason to be content as Pretoria neighbours SuperSport did the holders a massive favour when they beat Chiefs 2-1 at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit to blow the title race wide open on Saturday.

Acutely aware of what had transpired hours earlier in Nelspruit‚ Sundowns kept their half of the equation when they beat AmaZulu 3-0 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium to close the gap on Chiefs to four points.

“Look‚ it’s good because at one stage it was a 12-point lead‚” he said.

“But football is football and now look at this thing.

"It’s a bit early for anybody to talk. No one must talk about the championship because we have Chiefs‚ Pirates‚ Wits and SuperSport. It’s tough.

“Same as Chiefs‚ they’ve got the derby and Pirates is winning and getting confident now.

“And I knew about the game of SuperSport (against Chiefs). I thought it was going to be a draw but SuperSport it’s SuperSport‚ you know them.

“Even last year‚ you know what happened last year?

"In the same area in Mbombela they disturbed those guys and they beat us also.

"So you’ve got to respect them hey.”

Chiefs have not won a game since beating Bloemfontein Celtic 5-3 on December 7 and have dropped points against Maritzburg (1-1) and against SuperSport (1-2).

The second-placed Sundowns can close the gap to just one point when they face fellow title rivals Bidvest Wits at Loftus on Tuesday night.

The increasingly pressured Chiefs‚ on the other hand‚ return to action when they welcome Highlands Park at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

Third-placed SuperSport host Maritzburg at Lucas Moripe Stadium on the same night.