Soccer

Voting system under scrutiny as Chiefs star Zuma wins goal of the month award

14 January 2020 - 12:33 By Marc Strydom
Dumisani Zuma accepts his Goal of the Month trophy.
Dumisani Zuma accepts his Goal of the Month trophy.
Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC/Twitter

The Absa Premiership’s public voting system for their Goal of the Month award has hit controversy again‚ as Kaizer Chiefs winger Dumisani Zuma picked up the prize for November on Tuesday.

Zuma won for his run through the middle and low finish in Chiefs’ 2-0 win against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in midweek on Wednesday‚ November 6‚ the first of a brace for the player on the night.

However‚ once again the voting system appears to have seen a player from the country’s most popular club favoured‚ and there has been a reaction to that on social media.

Orlando Pirates‚ in particular‚ might feel aggrieved.

Their 3-2 defeat to Chiefs at FNB Stadium three days after Amakhosi beat Chippa (November 9) was a bitter enough pill to swallow.

The goals they scored in that game – a remarkable free-kick by Vincent Pule from three metres from the goal-line‚ outside Chiefs’ box on the right‚ and another driven in from the edge of the box by Gabadinho Mhango – were also nominated‚ but did not win the vote.

READ MORE:

King Kaizer Motaung reflects on glamour boys' 50-year journey

Chiefs supremo reflects on the joys and pains of the 50-year journey of a club which grew from a garage to a phenomenon.
Sport
6 hours ago

Kaizer Motaung: Tribute to a Guluva who said Voetsek Verwoerd

To start the project in a country which, at the time, condemned those of darker hue to hewers of wood and fetchers of water, is something to be ...
Sport
2 days ago

Mamelodi Sundowns samba on in Caf Champions League

Sundowns prove they are one of the best teams in Africa.
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs shoot down any link to signing Keagan Dolly Soccer
  2. Kaizer Motaung explains why he never wore the No 10 jersey at Chiefs Soccer
  3. Kaizer Motaung: Tribute to a Guluva who said Voetsek Verwoerd Sport
  4. Kaizer Motaung reveals how Chiefs managed to sweep up the best players Soccer
  5. King Kaizer Motaung reflects on glamour boys' 50-year journey Sport

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?

Related articles

  1. King Kaizer Motaung reflects on glamour boys' 50-year journey Sport
  2. Kaizer Motaung: 'The fear when we started was a lot of people said ‘This thing ... Soccer
  3. 'Relentless' Liverpool set mark against Spurs Sport
  4. Kaizer Motaung reveals how Chiefs managed to sweep up the best players Soccer
  5. Kaizer Motaung explains why he never wore the No 10 jersey at Chiefs Soccer
  6. Have Celtic set a dangerous precedent by moving game to opponents’ backyard? Soccer
  7. Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp: 'I’m not counting the points' Soccer
X