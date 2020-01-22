Soccer

Pirates star Luvuyo Memela happy with his telepathic relationship with Gabadinho Mhango

22 January 2020 - 14:47 By Sazi Hadebe
Luvuyo Memela has linked up well with striker Gabadinho Mhango upfront and the pair are promising to keep the goals coming between them.
Luvuyo Memela has linked up well with striker Gabadinho Mhango upfront and the pair are promising to keep the goals coming between them.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates star Luvuyo Memela is pleased that it hasn’t taken very long to form a telepathic relationship with Gabadinho Mhango.

Mhango leads the Absa Premiership scorers’ charts with 12 goals and three of the Malawian international's strikes came from Memela's assists‚ starting with Pirates' 3-1 defeat of Black Leopards on December 21.

The duo continued with their combination when Pirates beat Polokwane City 4-1 with Mhango scoring a hattrick‚ with one of the assists coming from Memela for the opening goal in the 5th minute.

The most crucial Memela assist came in the game against Mamelodi Sundowns at the Orlando Stadium last Wednesday‚ where Mhango’s solitary strike gave the Bucs all the points to cement their fifth place on the standings.

“I think we’re combining well as a team‚” said Memela‚ who started the current campaign struggling with injuries.

“You know when you have the quality of (Thembinkosi) Lorch and (Vincent) Pule‚ it’s easy to play because we’re used to each other.

“So it’s easy to play with a player like Mhango because you know that he always likes to go on the left side‚ coming inside to the right.

“We know he’s (Mhango) got a good right footer.

“The only thing that I need to do is just look for him and he knows that when I get that ball in spaces I’m going to try and turn‚ and once I turn he knows that he’s got to make a run.

“But ja‚ it’s good and it all starts at training.

"We’ve been together for about seven months‚ so we have to understand each other.”

Memela is also pleased that the team is getting results under new coach Josef Zinnbauer after struggling towards the end of last year.

“I’m happy that we’re winning games and it’s not easy‚ especially when you know that we’re conceding.

“But I think slowly but surely we are getting there.”

Memela and company will be hoping to keep their momentum going when they host basement club AmaZulu on Saturday with victory likely to propel them to third spot if all other results go their way.

READ MORE:

Baroka FC confident coach Dylan Kerr will have his work permit by Sunday

Baroka FC are confident that they will have coach Dylan Kerr on the bench for their crucial Absa Premiership clash against Maritzburg United on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bafana Bafana face tough Ghana‚ Zimbabwe‚ Ethiopia test in road to 2022 FIFA World Cup

Bafana Bafana will face all too familiar foes in their bid to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup after being drawn in a tough Group G at the draw in ...
Sport
20 hours ago

SuperSport cast in the unusual role of being both hunters and the hunted

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has admitted that pressure is mounting on them as they have been cast in the unusual role of being both hunters ...
Sport
4 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'He was just smoking': Kaizer Motaung on failed Serbian coach Soccer
  2. Percy Tau warned by his Belgian side Club Brugge Soccer
  3. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane on Andile Jali: 'It's unbelievable' Soccer
  4. Mantwa Khoza, wife of PSL chairman and Pirates owner Irvin Khoza, dies Soccer
  5. 'I was fired at least seven times this week' - Highlands coach Owen da Gama Soccer

Latest Videos

SAHRC and Mpianzi family ‘blocked’ from visiting scene of boy’s death
'We won't hand in our guns!': Amnesty won't make these South Africans split ...

Related articles

  1. Sundowns coach Mosimane intends to push ‘well rested’ Kaizer Chiefs to the limit Soccer
  2. Josef Zinnbauer continues to fine-tune his Orlando Pirates machine Soccer
  3. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane on Andile Jali: 'It's unbelievable' Soccer
  4. SA's Keenan Ayer signs new deal in Sweden Soccer
  5. Closer look at Bafana Bafana’s 2022 Fifa World Cup path Soccer
  6. Owen da Gama offers an explanation for Highlands Park's defensive frailties Soccer
  7. Sundowns coach Mosimane hints at starting Nascimento against Petro de Luanda in ... Soccer
X