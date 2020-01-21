Soccer

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane on Andile Jali: 'It's unbelievable'

21 January 2020 - 13:20 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane dishes out instructions to midfielder Andile Jali during a match.
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane dishes out instructions to midfielder Andile Jali during a match.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has praised ‘class act’ Andile Jali for showing strong mental strength as he recovered from a penalty error to help the team to a 2-1 win over SuperSport United on Sunday.

Jali’s poor defensive awareness led to United winning a penalty that was converted by Dean Furman to equalise‚ but the Brazilians recovered to win 2-1 and close the gap on leaders Kaizer Chiefs to seven points.

“The goal that SuperSport scored was against the run of play and it came because AJ (Jali) made a mistake‚” said Mosimane.

“He played the ball with one touch instead of two‚ but overall he played a fantastic game. You could see the class‚ it’s unbelievable because he is such a good football player.

“I am happy for him because he is coming up and after that mistake he showed that he is a top player because he kept playing.

"He had combination play and that shows character. He is currently playing very well and he is key for us.

Last week in the 1-0 loss to Orlando Pirates‚ Jali was sacrificed for Tiyani Mabunda at half time after he picked up an early yellow card to avoid a second booking.

Against United‚ Mosimane welcomed back Themba Zwane to the starting line-up after he missed the trip to Pirates due suspension and the influential midfielder returned with the opening goal.

“Whenever Mshishi (Zwane) is around he plays the music‚ you know the story.

"Look at our midfield in this game against SuperSport‚ it’s like we had extra people on the field.

"Mshishi combines well with Gaston Sirino and Sibusiso Vilakazi‚ when they are on song you see Sundowns playing.

"You can’t talk about why he wasn’t available against Pirates‚ that’s gone but we have him now going forward and he is very important for us.”

Mosimane also expressed unhappiness on the state of the Lucas Moripe Stadium pitch.

“I complained to the groundsman because when you see the pitch from a distance‚ it looks like a very good pitch.

"But it you come close‚ its long and heavy.

"It is ‘mooi van ver’. I told the grounds man the way it is‚ it works on the players and the ball does not flow quicker.”

READ MORE:

Baroka FC confident coach Dylan Kerr will have his work permit by Sunday

Baroka FC are confident that they will have coach Dylan Kerr on the bench for their crucial Absa Premiership clash against Maritzburg United on ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Sundowns coach Mosimane intends to push ‘well rested’ Kaizer Chiefs to the limit

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane intends to push ‘well rested’ Kaizer Chiefs all the way to the finish line in what is expected to be an ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mosimane on Sundowns' failure to sign Musona: 'We can’t match the Qataris with money'

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has confirmed that the club tried to sign striker Knowledge Musona but failed to land the Zimbabwean ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'He was just smoking': Kaizer Motaung on failed Serbian coach Soccer
  2. Percy Tau warned by his Belgian side Club Brugge Soccer
  3. Mantwa Khoza, wife of PSL chairman and Pirates owner Irvin Khoza, dies Soccer
  4. 'Important to stay where you are loved' - Pitso Mosimane confirms contract ... Soccer
  5. Thembinkosi Lorch must stop leaving himself in the lurch Sport

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion

Related articles

  1. SA's Keenan Ayer signs new deal in Sweden Soccer
  2. Sundowns coach Mosimane resigned to losing bid to sign Modiba from SuperSport Soccer
  3. Sundowns edge past SuperSport to cut Kaizer Chiefs' lead to seven points Soccer
  4. Owen da Gama offers an explanation for Highlands Park's defensive frailties Soccer
  5. Cape Town City coach Riekerink hopes his side have turned the corner Soccer
  6. 'He has signed a pre-contract with SuperSport United,' says Barker Soccer
  7. Pirates coach Zinnbauer opens the door for a number of fringe players to ... Soccer
  8. SA to find out their World Cup fate in Cairo on Tuesday night Soccer
X