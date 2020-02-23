Soccer

Nurkovic's commitment to Amakhosi's cause is unquestionable

It took a few minutes to convince Samir Nurkovic to talk about the Soweto derby when he had other business to focus on this week.



The struggle to win Nurkovic's voice on the derby was reminiscent of his well-known aggressive nature to win the ball on the field of play, where he's been like an untamed hyena that doesn't back off from those in its way...