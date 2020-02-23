Sport

Soccer

Nurkovic's commitment to Amakhosi's cause is unquestionable

23 February 2020 - 00:00 By SAZI HADEBE

It took a few minutes to convince Samir Nurkovic to talk about the Soweto derby when he had other business to focus on this week.

The struggle to win Nurkovic's voice on the derby was reminiscent of his well-known aggressive nature to win the ball on the field of play, where he's been like an untamed hyena that doesn't back off from those in its way...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Pep Guardiola's future in doubt after Man City ban Sport
  2. Setback to Kaizer Chiefs' league title dreams Sport
  3. Thapelo Morena injury 'not as bad as first thought' Sport
  4. Benni McCarthy, the one and only Sport
  5. How Kaizer Chiefs will fight Fifa ban Sport

Latest Videos

Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home
'Mr President, you need to do more!': chaos erupts at Tazne murder suspect ...