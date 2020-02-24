Soccer

Pitso Mosimane criticises the new age restrictions imposed on the Diski Challenge

24 February 2020 - 15:56 By Mark Gleeson
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane is chasing yet another Absa Premiership title triumph.
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane is chasing yet another Absa Premiership title triumph.
Image: Thabang Lepule/BackpagePix

Pitso Mosimane has criticised the new age restrictions imposed on the MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC)‚ highlighting the limp showing by his fringe players in the Nedbank Cup on Sunday as one of its side effects.

The MDC was initially launched as a much-needed reserve league for all the top-flight teams but this season the Premier Soccer League banned all players aged over 21 from competing.

This has turned it into a youth competition and excluded many of the squad players across the 16 top-flight clubs who had benefitted from the regular game time it offered.

Mosimane’s criticism came after he fielded a second-string starting line-up in the cup tie against Vaal University of Technology on Sunday and then saw his fringe players show all the classic signs of a lack of game time - poor form‚ no rhythm and no hint of any sharpness.

“As much as the MDC has been very good and it has helped us produce good players‚ but it should be a reserve league‚” he said after the unimpressive 2-0 win against the youthful students.

“It doesn’t give the team the opportunity to play players who are not playing every week.

"The reserve league was created for that but when they imposed the under-21 age restriction‚ it really created a problem for us.

“We have a lot of players who are 21‚ 22 years of age. Just on the cusp of making it for the MDC but now a little too old.

“We have players not ready for the first team who need game time.

“MDC has produced a lot of good players‚ but I believe three or four over-age players should be allowed to play even if they play only one half‚” he suggested.

“At least they play. In Europe they play in the reserve league‚ players coming back from injury get a chance to get their match fitness.”

Mosimane gave the example of midfielder Sammy Seabi‚ who featured in his first match for Sundowns since October after recovering from long-term injury.

“Where are we going to get a chance to give him time to play?” he asked. 

READ MORE:

Pele cuts a forlorn figure drowning in depression

Those of the gold and black persuasion among us have been going gaga about the celebration of their golden jubilee.
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | Chaos as speeding car drives onto pitch during soccer match: 'We almost lost our lives'

Soccer fans around the country are still stunned after an unidentified man drove his car onto the pitch and allegedly tried to run over the referees ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Nurkovic's commitment to Amakhosi's cause is unquestionable

It took a few minutes to convince Samir Nurkovic to talk about the Soweto derby when he had other business to focus on this week.
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns’ Sirino found guilty and may miss crucial matches Soccer
  2. WATCH | ‘Kaizer Chiefs will never win this league’, says Junior Khanye Soccer
  3. SA superfan Botha Msila reveals how he finances his travels to numerous stadiums Soccer
  4. After embarrassment, Boucher hopes to have Bavuma back for Proteas Cricket
  5. WATCH | Chaos as speeding car drives onto pitch during soccer match: 'We almost ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Julius Malema arrest warrant: all you need to know.
Zuma's back: hundreds gather to welcome Jacob Zuma back home

Related articles

  1. Amanda Dlamini: Women footballers should aim to become soccer bosses Soccer
  2. Middendorp says Makhulong Stadium made it difficult for Chiefs to pass the ball Soccer
  3. Maybe Nkoane can't talk the talk, but he walks the walk Sport
  4. Sundowns’ Sirino found guilty and may miss crucial matches Soccer
  5. Hungry Lions have an appetite to beat a PSL team Soccer
  6. Pirates' Gabadinho Mhango has been as sleek as a Shelby Sport
  7. Season starts to turn against Kaizer Chiefs Sport
  8. Chelsea give Spurs double trouble Sport
  9. Shots fired - ‘We will see who has quality,’ VUT coach warns Sundowns Soccer
  10. Pitso Mosimane unsure of his starting line-up against Al Ahly Soccer
X