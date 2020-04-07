The newspaper reported that the R30m tender‚ to provide Gauteng’s e-government department with IT services‚ was concluded within 24 hours and won by In2IT Technologies.

The news of the abrupt termination of the sponsorship was revealed by Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi on Tuesday.

Lesufi‚ a known Swallows staunch supporter who led the efforts in resuscitating the club from the dead when successive relegations saw it plunge into the amateur ranks‚ was also at the forefront of acquiring the sponsorship with the information technology company.

“It has come to my attention that a company that sponsors a soccer team that I am involved (in)‚ Swallows FC‚ is involved in a tender dispute with the Gauteng Provincial government‚” Lesufi said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“I have since asked Swallows FC to immediately resume legal and administrative process to terminate the 150k per month sponsorship‚” said Lesufi.

Lesufi’s role or title at Swallows FC‚ if any at all‚ is obscure. He describes his involvement with the club as “involved.”

Lesufi said the termination of the contract is no insinuation that IN2ITTechnologies were guilty of any foul play.

Though he led the revival of the club‚ Lesufi distanced himself from its ownership.

“It must be stated that when the team was registered with the PSL‚ I recused myself from the ownership of the team‚” Lesufi said.

At face value‚ the City Press report did not mention Lesufi’s name.

The newspaper neither insinuated that Lesufi‚ as an executive member in the Gauteng government‚ had an influence in the awarding of the R30m contract to a company which does business with an entity (Swallows FC) he is involved in.