Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza has fired a warning that “nobody must compromise the BSE”‚ and said if anyone does they will be “insulting the whole country”.

Khoza addressed a televised press conference on Friday where he broke down the circumstances for Saturday’s return to professional football five months after it was suspended due to Covid-19 in mid-March‚ with Saturday’s Nedbank Cup semifinal double-header at Orlando Stadium.

Khoza was asked‚ baring in mind Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has reserved the right to pull the plug on the PSL’s approved return in closed-doors matches in the Gauteng bio-safe environment (BSE)‚ how the league would ensure everything goes to plan.

“I think the magnitude and the demand for compliance is heavy to most of the teams‚” Khoza said.

“We’ve had the Board of Governors [32 PSL teams] in our meetings six or seven times emphasising one important thing: compliance‚ compliance‚ compliance.

“But what was key in that compliance was to observe the issues of health. Because unfortunately we are dealing with a health situation and nobody can figure out how it affects us in a way‚ or two‚ or three‚ or four‚ that we can plan for – it’s a moving target.

“So therefore we have done everything humanly possible. And that is why we are the only industry in this country that‚ when we go back to work‚ we have gone for all this necessary testing.

“We have planned for this. If anything happens beyond what we have planned for we will have to take the consequences.