Soccer

Powerful Cosafa region agrees to back Sundowns boss Patrice Motsepe's bid for CAF presidency

Mninawa Ntloko Digital sports editor
27 January 2021 - 15:21
Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe is vying to become the president of the Confederation of African Football.
Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe is vying to become the president of the Confederation of African Football.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) will vote for SA's Patrice Motsepe at the election for the new Confederation of African Football (Caf) president in March.

Insiders told TimesLIVE that the members of Cosafa met on Wednesday and decided to throw their weight behind the billionaire Mamelodi Sundowns owner.

The Cosafa region has the biggest voting block with 14 member associations‚ but while they have pledged to vote as a unit‚ there might be a few who secretly disagree with the decision.

Safa appoints Tebogo Motlanthe as CEO for five years

The SA Football Association has appointed Tebogo Motlanthe as its CEO on a permanent basis with a five-year contract.
Sport
5 days ago

TimesLIVE is aware of two member associations who are furiously opposed to the idea of Motsepe becoming Caf president.

Motsepe has been on the campaign trail for weeks and his candidacy was given the green light by world football governing body Fifa on Wednesday.

Motsepe’s candidacy was announced by Safa on November 9 and Fifa's certification has cemented the credentials of his bid.

Mosimane on Al Ahly: 'If you think I had pressure at Sundowns‚ no my friend‚ I have pressure here'

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has said he would not have taken the job had he not expected criticism and pressure‚ in response to some former players’ ...
Sport
6 days ago

His path to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) presidency was cleared after former president Ahmad Ahmad received a five-year ban from Fifa on November 23 after being found guilty of breaching four articles of the global ruling body’s ethics code.

That development left four candidates — Motsepe‚ Jacques Anouma of Ivory Coast‚ Ahmed Yahya of Mauritania and Senegal’s Augustin Senghor — to contest the elections in March.

READ MORE

Patrice Motsepe’s bid to become the next Caf president gains momentum

The mining magnate prefers to do most of the deal-making behind the scenes
Sport
1 month ago

ANALYSIS | Caf presidency: is Patrice Motsepe’s bid more goals or penalties?

Experts Mamadou Gaye and Thomas Kwenaite give their views on the Downs owner’s chances of getting the job
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt addresses goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune's absence Soccer
  2. Swallows mentor Truter takes a dig at Sundowns' co-coaching trinity: 'They have ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | Pitso Mosimane singing 'Imali Eningi' is the funniest thing you will ... Soccer
  4. Reasons behind coach Dylan Kerr's resignation from his job at Black Leopards ... Soccer
  5. LISTEN | CSA's Zak Yacoob verbally attacks journo when asked about suspended ... Cricket

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X