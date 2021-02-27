Patrice Motsepe has proposed to appoint the right people‚ bring corporate governance‚ use his international business contacts to conclude deals‚ and increase prize money in major competitions in his plan to revive the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Motsepe has presented his “10-point Action Plan for Building African Football to be the Best in The World” should he win Caf’s presidential election in Rabat‚ Morocco on March 12.

As a club owner‚ of Mamelodi Sundowns‚ Motsepe is well aware that inadequate prize money in the continental Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup has made it hard for teams to recoup the tremendous costs of competing in those competitions.

Motsepe also pledged to introduce video assistant referees (VAR) in all Caf’s senior competitions‚ and pledged to visit “every single country” in Africa within his first year to establish their and the continent’s football requirements.

Motsepe’s plan he presented at Sandton Convention Centre is:

1. Investing in developing and growing football in each African country and building partnerships and sponsorships with the private sector and other potential partners.

Mining magnate and billionaire Motsepe said he would call on his international business connections. “We are going to have to talk to the private sector‚ because the businesses that I’m associated with‚ we do business in 40 countries in Africa. So‚ we succeed in Africa‚ we’ve got a duty to give back in Africa‚” he said.

“And the way to give back is not to hold a gun to the head of a CEO of a company but to talk nicely and persuade him.

“We are going to say to the private sector‚ ‘Guys‚ you made billions of rand. And it’s good for your business [investing in football]’.”

The manifesto states: “We will visit each country within 9 to 12 months and will initiate discussions with the member association presidents and leadership to identify and implement priority development and growth projects ... ”