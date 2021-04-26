Soccer

Guardiola hails 'aggressive' Sterling after Manchester City's League Cup win

26 April 2021 - 10:27 By Reuters
Manchester City players celebrate with the League Cup trophy, their fourth in a row.
Manchester City players celebrate with the League Cup trophy, their fourth in a row.
Image: Manchester City/Twitter

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Raheem Sterling's aggression had set the tone for Sunday's 1-0 League Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Sterling had been in and out of the lineup due a drop off in form and Sunday's game was just his fourth start in City's last 11 matches in all competitions.

But the 26-year-old was at his best at Wembley as he tormented the Spurs' defence, winning the free kick that led to City's goal scored by Aymeric Laporte.

Sterling also came close to getting on the scoresheet in the first half but was denied by Toby Alderweireld's block.

"Amazing," Guardiola said of the England forward.

"He showed the opponent we came here to win the game. He was incredibly aggressive.

"Serge Aurier is a fast defender and they are incredibly good at defending shots and the blocks.

"Hugo Lloris made some incredible saves but he was brilliant."

Guardiola said the win, which sealed a record-equalling fourth successive League Cup triumph, felt even more special as it came in front of 2,000 City supporters.

"We missed them," Guardiola said.

"It wasn't full but they represented all the people. To share it with them, it sounds better.

"The reason we do that is for them."

City visit Paris St Germain for the first leg of their Uefa Champions League semi-final on Wednesday. 

MORE:

Fans tell Safa to 'leave the drama' and announce new Bafana Bafana coach

"You can just tweet the name and leave the rest of the drama," said one fan.
Sport
7 hours ago

Super League will return, insists Perez

Florentino Perez is not used to losing, either when signing soccer stars to grace the immaculate turf of Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium or in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Carlos Queiroz favourite to be named Safa’s new Bafana coach

Carlos Queiroz appears to be the man the SA Football Association (Safa) have resolved to appoint as the next Bafana Bafana coach‚ following ...
Sport
1 day ago

Manchester United fans protest against Glazer family's ownership

Hundreds of Manchester United supporters gathered outside Old Trafford on Saturday to demonstrate against the Glazer family's ownership after the ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Shearer, Henry first inductees into Premier League Hall of Fame

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer and ex-Arsenal forward Thierry Henry have become the first two players inducted into the Premier ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Coach Tembo rues missed chances in SuperSport's draw against Leopards

While Kaitano Tembo is happy with his team's performance in the draw against Black Leopards‚ the SuperSport United coach believes his charges should ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sundowns smiling as Swallows and Pirates cancel each other out

It was that sort of afternoon at Dobsonville Stadium where neither Swallows FC nor Orlando Pirates teams did enough to win their 1-1 DStv Premiership ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Hunt pleased as Chiefs end Sundowns' unbeaten record in hard-fought win Soccer
  2. Sundowns coach Mokwena predicts the likely Chiefs line-up ahead of delectable ... Soccer
  3. SA Rugby releases new Rainbow Cup fixtures Rugby
  4. Floyd Shivambu on Kaizer Chiefs’ win against Mamelodi Sundowns - ‘The plea now ... Soccer
  5. Fans tell Safa to 'leave the drama' and announce new Bafana Bafana coach Soccer

Latest Videos

Personal messages read out as Tshegofatso Pule murder accused seeks bail
R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
X