Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has suggested his team will give Mamelodi Sundowns precious little in the second leg of their 2020-21 Caf Champions League quarterfinal at Lucas Moripe Stadium (kickoff 3pm on Saturday).

Sundowns lost 2-0 in a tactical matchup in the away leg in Cairo on Saturday‚ and have a similar mountain to climb in the replay of last year’s quarterfinal as they did at the same venue in February last year. Downs‚ then under Mosimane‚ drew that second leg 1-1 to lose 3-1 on aggregate to the eventual winners of the final — where Ahly also played under Mosimane.

“We come here with the hope and the belief of reaching the semifinals‚” Mosimane said in his pre-match press conference for the second leg in Pretoria on Friday.

“The 2-0 lead is a slight advantage‚ but it doesn’t mean that much because I’ve been around in this place‚ I know the capabilities of Mamelodi Sundowns‚ that they are a strong team.”