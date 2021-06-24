Soccer

Germany coach Loew was confident his side would fight back against Hungary

24 June 2021 - 13:27 By Reuters
Germany's Joshua Kimmich celebrates after Leon Goretzka scored their second goal against Hungary
Germany's Joshua Kimmich celebrates after Leon Goretzka scored their second goal against Hungary
Image: ALEXANDER HASSENSTEIN / REUTERS

Germany coach Joachim Loew was confident his side would power their way back into the game after twice going behind to unfancied opponents Hungary in a dramatic European Championship group decider in Munich on Wednesday.

Loew said he watched with growing confidence as Germany threw everything forward in the closing stages and equalised six minutes from time through Leon Goretzka to salvage a 2-2 draw.

That gave them second place in Group F and set up a June 29 Round of 16 match against England at Wembley.

“With 10 minutes left we decided to throw on all our attacking players. I really liked the power that we showed, and that’s why I had the feeling that we could score a goal.

“At halftime I told the players we need to be faster in our combination play but without losing our nerve, and not trying to attack without structure.

"I sensed the players wanted to turn it around with all that they could throw at it, to make it to the next round.”

Hungary were always going to be a difficult opponent even if they were the outsiders in a tough group, the German coach said.

“We expected they would make it desperate for us with their defensive block, with their energy in the duels and closing down the spaces.

"Falling behind twice made it very difficult to turn the match around.

"We didn’t open up enough space in their defence so in the end, it was a strong mentality and good spirit that saw us through,” he said.

“We didn’t go crazy and we didn’t give up, and the character and personality that the team displayed was perfect.”

England will be a different prospect in the knockout stage, he said.

“England will be at home, in front of their fans and they will want to attack. There won’t be any parking the bus as there was tonight.

"One thing we need to take care of is to cut down on the number of mistakes we made. We gave the ball away too much, and that cannot happen in the next game.”

Loew, who steps down as German coach after the tournament, was minutes away from elimination and an inglorious end to an illustrious career that includes winning the 2014 World Cup.

“I wasn’t thinking about that,” he told the post-match news conference.

“There were a lot of other things to take care of first.”

MORE:

Royal AM claim legal basis for not taking the field in playoff against Chippa United

Royal AM’s decision to not take the field against Chippa United in their promotion-relegation playoff match on Tuesday followed another letter sent ...
Sport
1 day ago

Mnisi says Royal won’t play: ‘The team that finished top of the log is Royal AM’

Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi has confirmed the club will not honour their second promotion-relegation playoff match against provincial rivals Richards ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Sivutsa Stars begin bid for return to professional football

Sivutsa Stars from Mpumalanga will make the push for a return to the professional ranks of South African football when the ABC Motsepe League ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Chiefs coach Zwane explains Bvuma's tears after heroic performance in Casablanca

After playing a starring role in Kaizer Chiefs’ epic 1-0 away win against Wydad Casablanca in the Caf Champions League semifinals‚ Bruce Bvuma broke ...
Sport
1 day ago

France coach Didier Deschamps hails magical and insane night for Les Bleus

France coach Didier Deschamps described events in Budapest as magical and insane after his side drew 2-2 with Portugal on a night full of twists and ...
Sport
5 hours ago

We did what we had to do, says Portugal coach Santos after France draw

Portugal coach Fernando Santos has described the dilemma he faced during his side's 2-2 draw Euro 2020 Group F with France on Wednesday but insisted ...
Sport
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Royal AM to go ahead with play-off against Chippa United despite letter to PSL Soccer
  2. Mnisi says Royal won’t play: ‘The team that finished top of the log is Royal AM’ Soccer
  3. Royal AM claim legal basis for not taking the field in playoff against Chippa ... Soccer
  4. WATCH | ‘This made me emotional’ - Father’s Day tribute to ‘top dad’ Pitso ... Soccer
  5. Kaizer Chiefs' dream continues: 'We came here in Morocco to do business' Soccer

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...