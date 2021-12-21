Premier League reports record 90 Covid-19 cases in past week
21 December 2021 - 10:55
A record 90 new cases of Covid-19 were detected among Premier League players and staff in the past week, the league said, as clubs decided to press ahead with the busy festive fixture list despite the escalating crisis.
“The league can today confirm that between Monday, December 13 and Sunday, December 19, a record 12,345 Covid-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 90 new positive cases,” the league said.
