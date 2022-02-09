Pitso after Ahly's defeat to Palmeiras: 'They were fresher, you could see the difference'

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane was disappointed his team could not improve on last year's third position with a place in the final after Tuesday night's 2-0 semifinal defeat to Palmeiras in the Club World Cup where the odds were stacked against the African champions.

Mosimane pointed to the fixture structure that favoured the South American club who were able to come straight into the semifinal at Abu Dhabi's Al Nayan Stadium “fresher and stronger”. Ahly had to play their 1-0 second-round win against Mexico's Monterrey on Saturday night.

Before the match Mosimane questioned why Palmeiras were able to go straight to the semis when Ahly beat them in last year's third-place playoff.

That was not the only factor leaving Ahly back-pedalling in the tournament. Fifa's controversial scheduling clash meant Ahly played Monterrey without six internationals still on duty for losing finalists Egypt in Sunday's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final against Senegal in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Ahly received back five internationals for the semifinal — goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy was injured at the Afcon match. But those players would have been affected by weariness from travel and all four of Egypt's knockout stage matches in Cameroon going to extra time.

Mosimane started only two of his Egypt stars, Amr el Solia and Ayman Ashraf, against Palmeiras, while Mohamed Sherif and Hamdi Fathi came off the bench.

“We hoped to be in a better position this year than last year. But we are in the same position that we were in at this stage at the semifinals and coincidentally the same score,” a disappointed Mosimane said after the game.

“We have to improve, and that really means we haven't improved in that sense.”