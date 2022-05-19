×

Soccer

Sundowns striker Šafranko wants to finish 2021-2022 with a flourish

19 May 2022 - 13:28
Pavol Safranko of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates a goal in a DStv Premiership match against Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld in December.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

It was an underwhelming season for Pavol Šafranko with a limited contribution for Mamelodi Sundowns in all competitions, but he is targeting ending on high note.

Largely due to injuries, the Slovakian featured in 27 matches in all competitions with a modest return of nine goals and he wants to increase that tally in Downs' remaining matches against Royal AM and Marumo Gallants.

Sundowns take on Royal at Chatsworth Stadium in their last league match of the season before turning their attention to the Nedbank Cup final against Gallants next weekend in Rustenburg.

If Sundowns beat coach Dan Malesela's unpredictable Gallants at Royal Bafokeng Stadium they will complete a rare treble as they won the MTN8 earlier in the season and  wrapped up the league with four matches to go.

“I am sure Royal AM will not be easy opponents to beat, but it's in our DNA is to win games and we will do our best. I came here to score goals and I will try to score in this game,” said Šafranko, who has five goals in the league and three in the Nedbank Cup.

Sundowns meet a Royal who are involved in a fierce battle for second spot with Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs and Šafranko is expecting the Durban team to come out guns blazing.

“I think we will face a team that will be very tough to beat. Royal AM’s defense is quite good and they are quite physical and strong. Even when we played them in the semi-final of the Nedbank Cup they gave us a tough time.

“But we have to keep on focusing on ourselves and hopefully we can beat them again.”

TimesLIVE

