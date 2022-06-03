×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Major clear-out continues in KZN as clubs release 23 players and two coaches

03 June 2022 - 11:56 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Clayton Daniels of Maritzburg United during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and United on January 9 2020.
Clayton Daniels of Maritzburg United during the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and United on January 9 2020.
Image: Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

KwaZulu-Natal clubs continue with their major clear-out of personnel with at least 23 players and two coaches released by Maritzburg United and AmaZulu FC.

Eight players were sent packing by Maritzburg on Friday while Usuthu released 15 on Thursday.

The Team of Choice confirmed veteran defenders Clayton Daniels, Nazeer Allie, midfielders Phumlani Ntshangase, Lucky Baloyi, goalkeeper Tato Lesoma, Steven Pereira,  Riyaaz Ismail and Ryan Rae.

“The club will make an announcement when our new acquisitions have been finalised. We would also like to thank all the players for their efforts and contribution to the club and wish them every success in their future endeavours,” the club said.

Meanwhile, it came as a big shock for many when AmaZulu confirmed Luvuyo Memela and Augustine Mulenga were among the 15 players released .

'Stiga': Khama Billiat 'a bit lucky to survive the chop' at Kaizer Chiefs

Khama Billiat was "a bit lucky to survive the chop" at Kaizer Chiefs, says former Amakhosi star Stanton "Stiga" Fredericks.
Sport
5 hours ago

Memela was arguably Usuthu's best player in the previous season that saw them reach the Caf Champions League group stage in their first participation in the continental stage.

Memela and Mulenga will be released with Tapelo Xoki, Xola Mlambo, Philani Zulu, Limbikani Mzava, Tsepo Masilela, Kgotso Moleko, Hendrick Ekstein, Abraham Majok, Thabo Qalinge, Siphelele Mthembu, Andre de Jong, Siyethemba Sithebe and Neil Boshoff.

Xoki is heading to Orlando Pirates while Usuthu will welcome Gabadinho Mhango from the Sea Robbers and Sithebe will join Kaizer Chiefs.

“Tapelo Xoki has been acquired by Orlando Pirates while Sithebe has opted to not extend his contract with AmaZulu,” said AmaZulu boss Sandile Zungu.

“As for the others, the club decided not to renew their contracts in view of our endeavours to rebuild for success in the forthcoming 2022/2023 season.

“We will announce the names of at least eight players who will be joining Usuthu in the coming days. The club can also confirm the departure of assistant coach Vasili Manousakis and goalkeeper coach Moeneeb Josephs.

“We would like to thank all the players and the members of the technical team for their service and wish them the best in their future endeavours.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

'Stiga': Khama Billiat 'a bit lucky to survive the chop' at Kaizer Chiefs

Khama Billiat was "a bit lucky to survive the chop" at Kaizer Chiefs, says former Amakhosi star Stanton "Stiga" Fredericks.
Sport
5 hours ago

WATCH | Sundowns show off their trophies to fans in Tshwane

Mamelodi Sundowns had a parade to show off their remarkable haul of trophies to their supporters in Tshwane on Wednesday.
Sport
1 day ago

Barker, Marques and Matlaba take last Premiership monthly awards

Steve Barker and Hugo Marques of Stellenbosch were named DStv Premiership coach and player for May with Thabo Matlaba of Royal AM walking away with ...
Sport
1 day ago

Jeremy Brockie shoots his shot at Kaizer Chiefs after clear-out

Do Chiefs need a 'sniper' up front?
Sport
5 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘Is it capture?’ — Floyd Shivambu questions Morocco's Caf links after Al Ahly ... Soccer
  2. Smiling to the bank: Sundowns' players to pocket millions Soccer
  3. Fredericks on Chiefs’ clear out: ‘The definition of insanity is doing the same ... Soccer
  4. More high-profile stars follow Nurković in Chiefs' big clear-out Soccer
  5. Could benching Bok game-breakers break the international game? Sport

Latest Videos

Magistrate dismisses Malema and Ndlozi's discharge application, assault case ...
Stranded Comair passengers upset by cancelled flights